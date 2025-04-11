CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Mixed Yearly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mixed year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through April 5, 2025.

U.S. Hotel Performance

March 30 – April 5, 2025

Percentage change from comparable week in 2024

Occupancy: 63.8 percent (down 0.6 percent)

ADR: $160.18 (up 1.4 percent)

RevPAR: $102.21 (up 0.8 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, San Francisco saw the largest occupancy increase (up 13.2 percent to 67.5 percent). Las Vegas reported the highest gains in ADR (up 36.4 percent to $223.53) and RevPAR (up 44.6 percent to $188.76).

The largest RevPAR drops were seen in Phoenix (down 18.8 percent to $150.60) and Anaheim (down 10.8 percent to $131.60).