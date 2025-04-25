CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Negative Weekly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through April 19.

U.S. Hotel Performance

April 13 – April 19, 2025

Percentage change from comparable week in 2024

Occupancy: 61.4 percent (down 8.1 percent)

ADR: $158.00 (down 1.3 percent)

RevPAR: $97.06 (down 9.3 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Orlando saw the largest occupancy increase (up 6.2 percent to 76.6 percent).

Miami reported the highest gains in ADR (up 17.3 percent to $274.54) and RevPAR (up 19.5 percent to $221.24).

The largest RevPAR drops were seen in Washington, D.C. (down 36.8 percent to $116.74) and Nashville (down 30.1 percent to $105.16).