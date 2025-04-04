ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through March 29, 2025.

U.S. Hotel Performance

March 23-29, 2025

Percentage change from comparable week in 2024

Occupancy: 65.1 percent (up 4.4 percent)

ADR: $161.65 (up 2.5 percent)

RevPAR: $105.19 (up 7.0 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, St. Louis saw the largest increases in occupancy (up 27 percent to 76.8 percent), ADR (up 15.8 percent to $138.00), and RevPAR (up 47 percent to $105.94).

Only five markets saw a RevPAR decline, with New York City (down 9 percent to $229.99) and Oahu (down 5.4 percent to $217.74) reporting the largest drops.