CoStar: Mixed U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Results in March

ARLINGTON, Virginia—Due to the Easter holiday shift, the U.S. hotel industry reported mixed performance results year over year, according to March 2025 data from CoStar.

U.S. Hotel Performance March 2025 Percentage change from March 2024 Occupancy: 63.6 percent (down 0.3 percent) ADR: $161.78 (up 1.1 percent) RevPAR: $102.89 (up 0.8 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Miami experienced the highest occupancy level (down 0.4 percent to 83.2 percent).

Markets with the lowest occupancy for the month included Detroit (54 percent) and Minneapolis (55 percent).

The Top 25 Markets showed higher occupancy and ADR than all other markets.