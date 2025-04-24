CoStar: Mixed U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Results in March

By
LODGING Staff
-
CoStar

ARLINGTON, Virginia—Due to the Easter holiday shift, the U.S. hotel industry reported mixed performance results year over year, according to March 2025 data from CoStar.

U.S. Hotel Performance
March 2025
Percentage change from March 2024
Occupancy: 63.6 percent (down 0.3 percent)
ADR: $161.78 (up 1.1 percent)
RevPAR: $102.89 (up 0.8 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Miami experienced the highest occupancy level (down 0.4 percent to 83.2 percent).

Markets with the lowest occupancy for the month included Detroit (54 percent) and Minneapolis (55 percent).

The Top 25 Markets showed higher occupancy and ADR than all other markets.

Advertisement
Previous articleExtended Stay America Premier Suites Expands Into Colorado Market
Next articleAHLA and HTNG Launch New Safety Resources To Address Lithium Battery Fire Risks
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here