CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Positive Yearly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through March 22, 2025.

U.S. Hotel Performance

March 16-22, 2025

Percentage change from comparable week in 2024

Occupancy: 66 percent (up 1 percent)

ADR: $165.48 (up 1.8 percent)

RevPAR: $109.22 (up 2.8 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Anaheim saw the highest occupancy lift (up 15.5 percent to 83.8 percent).

Chicago reported the largest increases in ADR (up 17.8 percent to $164.41) and RevPAR (up 21.8 percent to $107.71).

Advertisement

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Washington, D.C. (down 17.8 percent to $133.35) and Denver (down 14.5 percent to $80.00).