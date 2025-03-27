CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Positive Yearly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through March 22, 2025.
U.S. Hotel Performance
March 16-22, 2025
Percentage change from comparable week in 2024
Occupancy: 66 percent (up 1 percent)
ADR: $165.48 (up 1.8 percent)
RevPAR: $109.22 (up 2.8 percent)
Among the Top 25 Markets, Anaheim saw the highest occupancy lift (up 15.5 percent to 83.8 percent).
Chicago reported the largest increases in ADR (up 17.8 percent to $164.41) and RevPAR (up 21.8 percent to $107.71).
The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Washington, D.C. (down 17.8 percent to $133.35) and Denver (down 14.5 percent to $80.00).