Check Out: The Don CeSar Lobby Bar

In January, The Don CeSar unveiled the results of a three-year renovation. The property’s updated design pays homage to its 93-year history and creates a timeless aesthetic that all generations will appreciate.

Managed by Davidson Hotels & Resorts’ new Davidson Resorts vertical, The Don CeSar’s renovation encompassed the entire St. Pete Beach, Fla., property. The meeting spaces, guest corridors, and 71 Beach House Suites by The Don CeSar came first, followed by the retail and food and beverage spaces. The final phase involved upgrading the 277 guestrooms and suites, a new pool bar, a rooftop deck, and full-service restaurant. The guestrooms have designs inspired by the Gulf Coast, with a blush tone throughout that reflects the property’s nickname—The Pink Palace—earned from its hot pink exterior. During the renovation process, it was important that new and modern amenities were properly blended with the property’s classic appearance, honoring both new and returning guests of all ages.

Thomas Fraher, general manager for The Don CeSar, noted that many returning guests remember visiting the property when they were younger and are excited to share memories with family and friends who have not seen the hotel before. Fraher says the property “has a special place in the hearts of locals and people that have been coming down to The Don for generations.