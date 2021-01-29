The Don CeSar Completes Three-Year Renovation

St. Pete Beach, Fla. — Florida’s iconic Pink Palace, The Don CeSar, has officially unveiled its multi-million-dollar renovation enhancing and expanding the historic resort. Managed by Davidson Resorts, The Don CeSar’s top-to-bottom renovation embraces its 93-year history as a Gulf Coast icon while fusing modern amenities, sleek design, and world-class experiences to set the tone for generations of visitors to come.

“We’re excited to usher in The Don of a new era while maintaining our resilient legacy as a global hospitality leader,” said Thomas Fraher, The Don CeSar’s general manager. “Through the decades, The Don has been a luxurious respite from life’s many challenges. We’re thrilled to revive and honor this prestigious landmark, and also offer a stunning gathering place for visitors to reconnect at a time when rejuvenation is most important.”

The redesign of the Pink Palace began in 2018, when Florida-based design studio, Edge of Architecture, brought a fresh look to meeting spaces, guest corridors, exteriors, and the 71-room, all-suite Beach House Suites by The Don CeSar. In 2019, The Don partnered with Boston-based Parker-Torres Design to transform The Don Boutiques retail experience, The Lobby Bar, Uncle Andy’s Market, and Maritana, the property’s fine dining restaurant helmed by Executive Chef Emily Ferrari.

The final phase, unveiled this month, showcases the transformative redesign of the beachfront resort’s 277 rooms and suites and introduces a new pool bar with a rooftop deck, a new full-service restaurant, and a complete restoration of the palm-tree-lined front drive.

The redesigned guestrooms incorporate a beach-inspired aesthetic using elements such as wicker, whitewashed headboards, and blush tones reflective of the hotel facade. The new Beacon Pool Bar & Lookout offers poolside bites, a selection of beach-inspired cocktails, and a rooftop lounge with views of the Gulf of Mexico. Society Table serves all-day Florida Gulf fare. Within Society Table, The Demonstration Room will host regular chef-led activations and tastings complimentary for guests, such as “How to make your own at home truffles” or “The secret to making the perfect frosting.”

