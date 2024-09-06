CELEBRATION, Florida, and CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee—Vision Hospitality Group offered details about the multimillion-dollar renovation underway at the company’s waterfront hotel in Celebration, Florida. Currently known as the Celebration Hotel, and formerly Bohemian Hotel Celebration, the 115-key property is near Orlando. Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Vision Hospitality Group leads the hotel’s development and serves as operator.

Upon Vision’s completion of the Celebration Hotel’s comprehensive, six-month makeover in November 2024, the property will be renamed The Inn at Celebration, Autograph Collection.

“In 2022, when Vision Hospitality Group acquired an inn-style hotel situated in the natural beauty of Central Florida, we were investing in a hidden gem,” said Mitch Patel, president and CEO, Vision Hospitality Group. “Our extensive hotel makeover in progress will stay true to the traditional architectural elements of an inn and will incorporate creative design elements, full-service amenities, and modern enrichments for shaping distinct guest experiences.”

A soft color palette of alabaster, tan, gray, green, and blue evokes a feeling of serenity and peace and is complemented by cool, earthy accents; greenery; local finishes; modern furniture; millwork; artwork; vintage fixtures; and other amenities.

A sampling of property improvements in progress includes:

Transforming all 92 standard guestrooms and 23 suites, with 65 rooms offering lake views.

Curating a focal entry in the style of a welcoming living room.

Creating a new full-service, farm-to-table restaurant called Lakeside Kitchen & Bar, which will be the only restaurant in Celebration facing the waterfront.

Expanding outdoor lounge and dining areas with a new waterfront patio.

Doubling the size of the on-property fitness center, relocating to provide lake views, and outfitting with new equipment.

Refreshing areas to gather for a variety of occasions, with combined indoor and outdoor event space totaling approximately 7,500 square feet.

“The outdoor enhancements underway capitalize on our three-story property’s waterfront location and harmonize with the beauty of the landscape to create a serene environment,” said Amber Johnson, general manager, Celebration Hotel. “Our intimate retreat is often called the ‘living room’ of the community of Celebration, which has a timeless charm. Many magical memories are made here.”

Sustainability is a priority for Vision’s waterfront hotel in Celebration, which is focused on minimizing the property’s environmental impact by reducing waste, conserving natural resources, and emphasizing locally sourced produce in the hotel’s restaurant menu.