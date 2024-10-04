Choice Hotels Reintroduces Radisson Individuals in the Americas

NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. announced the relaunch of Radisson Individuals in the Americas region as an upper-upscale soft brand focused on full-service, boutique, and independent hotels that stand apart for their local character and guest service. This latest investment in the Radisson Hotels Americas brands since their acquisition in 2022 builds on Choice’s position in the soft brand segment and grows its portfolio with an offering that serves travelers who value an immersive experience. Choice is now extending the brand to owners for the first time, marking another step in the company’s expansion in the upper-upscale tier.

“Choice is a different company today than we were just a few years ago. We’ve seen tremendous excitement for our upscale and upper upscale brands including Radisson, Radisson Blu, Radisson Red, Ascend Hotel Collection, and Cambria. That’s a testament to the strategic investments we’ve made to provide a strong value proposition to developers interested in growing within these segments,” said Patrick Pacious, president and CEO, Choice Hotels International. “With Radisson Individuals, we have a great new opportunity for developers and owners of full-service boutique hotels to benefit from Choice’s powerful distribution engine. Our 67 million Choice Privileges rewards members now enjoy access to 1,000 upscale, upper upscale, and luxury hotels around the world, with more than 200 other properties in the pipeline. We are thrilled to welcome Radisson Individuals to this collection.”

Since 2020, more than 30 Radisson Individuals properties have opened around the world, 15 of which are franchised by Choice in the Americas.

Each hotel offers a guest experience that leans into three key areas:

Setting: Hotels will bring the local culture to life through designs. They will have a designed front desk, as well as traditional architecture and artwork in rooms and common hotel spaces.

Character: Hotels will have experiences that put guests in their destination, including a full-service bar and restaurant inspired by the region's flavors, and amenities such as a pool, spa, and fitness center.

Direction: Hotels will offer consistent service that guests expect from a Radisson property. Hotel staff will serve as guides to guests seeking attractions.

“Increasingly, we see many travelers place a high value on unconventional hotel experiences that truly steep them in the beauty and magic of their destination without sacrificing top-notch service. With Radisson Individuals, we are seizing on major potential to fill that white space in the market with an upscale experience that Choice is uniquely positioned to deliver,” said Indy Adenaw, senior vice president and general manager for upscale brands, Choice Hotels International.

The launch of Radisson Individuals marks a milestone in Choice’s expansion in the upscale and upper-upscale segments. Since 2022, the franchisor introduced new positioning for both Radisson and Radisson Blu hotels and growth for Cambria Hotels. Following its digital integration of Radisson Americas brands through June of this year, Choice has driven a 32 percent year-over-year increase in reservations through direct online channels for those brands.

“We’re looking forward to expanding Radisson Individual’s footprint within the Americas,” said Mark Shalala, senior vice president, development, upscale brands and real estate, Choice Hotels International. “When you combine Radisson’s impressive 89% percentbrand recognition, with Choice’s powerful distribution engine and reliable, AI-infused, state-of-the-art, proven operations tools, this is a fantastic opportunity for developers and owners who want to maintain their hotels’ unique character but be a part of a winning system.”