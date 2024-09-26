NASHVILLE, Tennessee—The Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown, owned by Dreamscape Companies and Centerbridge Partner, announced the completion of a comprehensive property renovation. The project marks the beginning of the property’s next chapter as part of Sheraton Hotels’ transformation of its guest experience. Managed by Aimbridge Hospitality, Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown serves as a community hub for guests and locals.

The Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown offers 494 guestrooms and suites. As part of the Sheraton Hotels’ global brand revitalization, guests’ experiences on-property will be transformed through a modernized brand vision and design as well as new programming and service signatures, such as the recently launched Gatherings by Sheraton. Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown marks the latest U.S. property to transform, with upgrades to all meetings and events venues including the addition of new spaces; a redesign of all guestrooms and suites; the addition of new communal spaces, and food and beverage experiences.

“Sheraton Hotels has always been at the heart of communities around the world, and now we are building upon that legacy as properties around the globe begin to bring our new brand vision to life,” said Caroline Godden, global brand leader of Sheraton Hotels. “Our deep roots in community and trusted reputation helped pave our path forward. We’re honoring the brand’s rich history while simultaneously introducing newly inspired experiences and contemporary design that delivers on what travelers are looking for today; ease, style, and a sense of connection. Serving as exemplary property in every facet of this new vision, the Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown is poised to shine as it welcomes guests into this new chapter.”

“The Sheraton Grand Nashville is known for top-tier business, group, and leisure travel experiences and this renovation marks our commitment to continuously meeting the evolving needs of today’s traveler,” said Scott Broder, president of hospitality at Dreamscape. “The completion of this project reinforces the evolution of the Sheraton brand and symbolizes our forward-looking vision for the hotel.”

Public Spaces

Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown’s lobby serves as the hotel’s “Public Square” and celebrates the city of Nashville. The lobby provides an elevated space complemented by the Music City for guests and locals to gather or find solo inspiration. With a wooden staircase as its centerpiece, the lobby has natural light and offers a practical design. Located behind the grand staircase, the Community Table is a focal point of the lobby experience and is a signature element of the new Sheraton brand vision. The table embraces the art of gathering, a brand pillar for the new vision, and offers a home base for guests.

The lobby is also home to &More by Sheraton, an all-day point of connection and alternative to a traditional three-meal restaurant. Blending a bar, coffee bar marketplace, &More by Sheraton’s all-day menu offers coffee to bites and cocktails, creating a sense of place upon arrival.

In celebration of Nashville’s musical heritage, the property introduced two karaoke studios for recreational gatherings and breakouts or team building for corporate groups. Named after Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton, the studios have retro-inspired color palettes complemented by light fixtures and fabrics with audio technology, seating, and tables.

Meetings, Groups, and Events Spaces

The Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown is known for meetings, groups, and event planners and attendees. All nearly 29,000 square feet of event space was upgraded with wall coverings, lighting, and carpeting. Each of its 13 event spaces is customizable with various configurations and offers audio/video capabilities. The property also introduced The Studios, three flexible spaces on the second level of the hotel available to book on-demand. The spaces create community-driven environments for group collaboration or private dining events while providing a discreet setting for privacy and focus. Soundproof booths are also placed around the lobby, perfect for connecting privately with friends, family, or colleagues.

Guestrooms, Suites, and a Club Lounge

Guestrooms and suites have been redesigned for work/life balance. Accommodations have natural light and include design and decor though soft earth tones with pops of green and gold and destination-centric artwork. Rooms have amenities for productivity including stone-top desks with built-in power andlighting while maintaining the signature amenities of Sheraton properties. A living area with seating creates a breakout space for relaxation and bathrooms are fresh with walk-in showers, lighted mirrors, and Gilchrist & Soames bath products.

The Club Lounge, open to Marriott Bonvoy Elite members and Sheraton Club level guests, has also been upgraded with a layout for gathering with activations including daily breakfast and evening hors d’oeuvres.

Food & Beverage Experiences

Complementary to &More by Sheraton, the Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown offers two full-service restaurant concepts. The Library Restaurant & Lounge, the food and beverage experience located on the property’s lobby level, saw design enhancements as part of the renovation project. Once the site of the original Nashville Public Library, the concept has a menu of U.S. cuisine and literary-inspired cocktails. The 28th-floor Skye Lounge is home a sushi experience, Sora Kitchen, led by Chef Art Insyxiengmay. Guests can partake in a collection of sushi offerings, cocktails, beer, wine, and more. Each of Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown’s food and beverage venues offer a setting for meetings.

Renovation Design

Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown’s renovation was completed in a multi-phase approach over the last two years with interior design firm Looney & Associates as the designer for the project.

“We’re very proud of what we’ve accomplished with this project and are honored to be among the first to showcase the future of the Sheraton brand through design, amenities, and guest experience,” said Nicholas Allen, hotel manager for the Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown. “As we approach our centennial anniversary in 2025, we’re excited to enter this next era and bring the best of the Sheraton brand to the core of Music City. Through this renovation, we’ve created a gathering place that celebrates the best of Nashville and enhances our position as a top choice for groups, events, leisure travelers, and members of our local community.”

The transformation of Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown is part of a global project currently being undertaken by Sheraton Hotels & Resorts to bring all of its properties in line with the new vision for the brand, which was first unveiled at the NYU Hospitality Conference in 2018.