Hyatt Grows Select-Service Pipeline by 25 Percent in the Americas

CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced growth in its select service pipeline, with an around 25 percent increase in the Americas over the past three years. As of June 30, 2024, this segment represents over 50 percent of Hyatt’s total pipeline in the Americas. Complementing growth in lifestyle, luxury, and all-inclusive, Hyatt’s select-service portfolio remains a driver for market expansion and generating awareness and enrollment in World of Hyatt.

“Across our select service brands, we are strategically adapting product design and operations to reduce construction costs, leverage technology, and allow for greater customization,” said Dan Hansen, head of Americas development, Hyatt. “While prioritizing what matters most to our guests and World of Hyatt members, we will continue to grow and evolve with intent, delivering exceptional guest experiences and maximizing owner profitability.”

Caption by Hyatt

Hyatt’s upscale select-service brand, Caption by Hyatt, has launched a refreshed approach with increased market flexibility, a more efficient food and beverage model, and an updated prototype design. These enhancements, shaped by owner and guest feedback, enable expansion into markets with a more cost-effective prototype and efficient operating model.

Design updates bring a new touch to guestrooms and public spaces while maintaining the brand’s spirit. Enhancements in the guestrooms include a more refined color palette, softer lighting and upholstery, and local artwork elements. Public spaces have rich color accents and materials that were selected for longevity.

The reimagined food and beverage model emphasizes flexibility with a fast casual concept and a menu that transitions from breakfast to all-day options, streamlining preparation and ingredients. Owners can adopt this concept or collaborate with a third-party operator, reducing investment while keeping the offering appealing to guests.

Hyatt Studios

In just 18 months since first being announced, Hyatt’s first upper midscale extended-stay brand, Hyatt Studios, has experienced growth, expanding with over 4,000 pipeline rooms and 250 deals in various stages of negotiation. Reflecting Hyatt’s white space in this segment, nearly half of pipeline properties represent first-time Hyatt owners and are in new markets for Hyatt.

The brand’s momentum includes two recent groundbreakings and four hotels under construction, with openings slated for 2025 and 2026. Hyatt Studios Harrisonburg broke ground on September 5 across from the Sentara Medical Center in the Shenandoah Valley, one of three executed deals by Suburban Capital in Virginia, with plans for additional locations in Chesapeake and Charlottesville. Hyatt Studios Texarkana, developed by DPN Properties, broke ground on September 26, located on the Texas-Arkansas border, along major highways and near key medical and military institutions, and a new market for Hyatt.

Newly executed deals include:

Hyatt Studios Venice, Florida

Hyatt Studios Madison, Alabama

Hyatt Studios Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Hyatt Studios St. George, Utah

Hyatt Studios La Verkin, Utah

Hyatt Place and Hyatt House

Hyatt House and Hyatt Place are undergoing upgrades driven by owner and guest feedback.

Hyatt House, Hyatt’s upscale extended-stay brand, now has a new generation of guestrooms. Updates include refreshed kitchen and living space, with new kitchen islands, media consoles, and hard surface flooring.

The upscale Hyatt Place brand is currently in a test-and-learn phase, focused on reducing build cost and improving operational efficiency. This includes analyzing all aspects of the prototype, like room mix, exterior and interior materials, and simplifying the interior design.

“We’ve been carefully listening to guest and owner feedback, including insights from our recent Owners Advisory Council, to evolve the Hyatt Place brand. By maintaining an open dialogue, we’re finding new ways to boost owner profitability while continuing to deliver the high-quality experience that guests expect. Stay tuned for exciting updates in the coming months,” said Jim Tierney, SVP of development and owner relations, Hyatt.