Azul Hospitality Group Adds the Woodlark Hotel to Its Portfolio

SAN DIEGO, California—Azul Hospitality Group announced that the Woodlark Hotel has officially joined its portfolio of hospitality assets. The Woodlark Hotel integrates two historic Portland buildings: the Woodlark Building, constructed in 1912, and the Cornelius Hotel, built in 1908. This combination of history and design reflects the city’s spirit.

“We are thrilled to expand our hospitality footprint into Portland as this market continues to grow,” said Alvaro Fraile, CEO of Azul Hospitality. “This is the type of asset we see as a significant opportunity to enhance value with our sophisticated management and marketing systems and deliver exceptional service to guests. The addition of this property fits our strategic vision to expand our management platform.”

Woodlark is home to three standout dining options:

Bullard Tavern offers an elevated take on wood-fired cooking.

Abigail Hall is a cocktail bar known for its drinks and small bites.

Roseline Coffee has artisanal coffee selections brewed in the hotel’s lobby.

The 150-room property includes 2,100 square feet of meeting space spanning three separate event rooms, allowing for corporate and life-cycle events.

The Woodlark will join the Marriott Bonvoy platform this fall.