Radisson Salt Lake City Downtown Completes Renovation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah—Radisson Salt Lake City Downtown announced the completion of the property’s multi-million dollar renovation, including upgrades to the guestrooms, dining outlets, meeting spaces, and lobby. The renovation also includes a new executive club lounge, a ski closet, and a coffee outlet called 215 West set to open later this year.

Located near the Delta Center and the Salt Palace Convention Center, Radisson Salt Lake City Downtown is also by mountains, entertainment venues, and local attractions. The hotel is walkable to downtown and includes upgraded in-room amenities. With more than 15,000 square feet of meeting and event space, the hotel is positioned to host conferences and events in a downtown area experiencing growth, including new developments in Salt Lake City’s sports and entertainment scene.

The renovation, designed by Hale Collective, blends Radisson’s Scandinavian look with influences from Salt Lake City’s natural landscapes. The updated interiors include shapes, copper accents, and warm wood tones.

“We’re dedicated to making every visit memorable by continually enhancing our hotel,” says John Green, general manager, Radisson Salt Lake City Downtown. “Our goal is to create a place where both guests and locals feel at home, whether you’re here for a weekend getaway, a business trip, or just to enjoy the atmosphere. From our redesigned lobby to the refreshed guest rooms, every detail is meant to offer a warm, welcoming experience.”

The property’s design includes:

The newly revitalized lobby promotes social interaction with a variety of seating arrangements, designed to serve as the hotel’s community hub.

The Executive Club Lounge is an exclusive space available to guests who book Club Level Rooms, offering a private environment. The lounge features a two-sided fireplace and community tables.

Guest room decor in the 381-key hotel mirrors the hues of a mountain sunset, incorporating blue accents and layered wood tones. Each room offers in-room refreshment centers, including a mini fridge, coffee maker, and microwave, as well as executive-sized desks. The design theme continues into the Presidential Suite, which has been redesigned. The Executive Suites now offer a modern look that blends Scandinavian design with comfort.

Copper Canyon Grill House & Tavern offers an expanded seasonal patio, growing as a pre- and post-event venue and neighborhood gathering space.

All meeting and event spaces have been upgraded with A/V technology, including new controls, ceiling-mounted projectors, dropdown screens in the ballroom, and six 70-inch monitors available for flexible use. With these enhancements, and support from Ford AV and Encore, the hotel is equipped to host business conferences and events.

With the first phase complete, the second phase of the renovation will focus on updating the pool and hot tub areas and completing the 215 West coffee shop, with these enhancements slated for early 2025.