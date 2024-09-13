Renaissance Orlando Resort and Spa Opens After Renovation

ORLANDO, Florida—Located in the Disney Springs Resort Area in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Renaissance Orlando Resort and Spa is open for accommodations, meetings and events, spa, and dining experiences. The full-service resort has 394 guestrooms, more than 25,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, a zero-entry pool and hot tub, and a farm-to-table restaurant called American Kitchen Bar & Grill.

Following the $25 million renovation, Renaissance Orlando Resort and Spa has new amenities including the Indulged Spa + Wellness Retreat with an array of services and treatments, a 5,000 square foot outdoor terrace, a fitness studio, and updated rooms and lobby. As an Official Walt Disney World Hotel, guests have access to a theme park shuttle service and early entry into Walt Disney World theme parks. Onsite outdoor amenities include the pool, hot tub, and more. Ground-level rooms have lanai-style accommodations circling the pool.

“We are delighted to offer a vibrant stay with elevated amenities and engaging activities,” said Charlie Kingston, general manager for the Renaissance Orlando Resort and Spa. “Our staff is deeply connected to the neighborhood, an essential experience at Renaissance Hotels, and we look forward to providing premium services for all of our guests.”

The resort tapped Stonehill Taylor to complete the interior design for the renovation. Inspired by the local citrus groves of Orlando, the resort’s design pops with blue-greens, white, and accents of terracotta. Along with new carpeting, signage, and light fixtures in the corridors, the rooms provide decor elements including a ceiling design that emulates a sun canopy. The resort’s pool bar unifies the lobby’s tropical theme with geometric palm-inspired tile, pool loungers, and umbrellas.

The Renaissance Navigator, the brand’s on-property neighborhood expert, is on hand to help guests uncover the surrounding area. For those interested in a tailored outing, guests can build a custom itinerary.

Only 13 miles from Orlando International Airport, the resort is located for meetings, cocktail receptions, corporate retreats, weddings, celebratory events, and more. The convention space allows for experiences such as chef-curated specialties. The resort’s $25 million renovation provides the opportunity to choose from indoor or outdoor meetings with flexible function space. The newly opened 5,000-square-foot terrace provides space for decor and programming.