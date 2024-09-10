Hilton Garden Inn Gainesville Completes Renovation

GAINESVILLE, Florida—Hilton Garden Inn Gainesville announced the recent completion of its all-encompassing renovation, providing a refresh of the property’s 104 guestrooms, lobby, fitness center, meeting spaces, and outdoor pool.

“We’re beyond thrilled to share Hilton Garden Inn Gainesville’s new look and feel,” said Husani Parris, general manager. “We can’t wait to continue to serve our guests, new and returning, with the highest level of hospitality in our newly renovated space.”

Guestroom updates include new sofa beds and ottomans, freshly painted walls and doors, upgraded carpeting, and lighted vanity mirrors. A new mini market, The Shop, has been installed in the lobby with grab-and-go options available for purchase, and the hotel’s 24/7 fitness center has received new flooring, paint, wall vinyl, and a new hydration station. Other enhancements include updated patio furniture surrounding the pool, lounge seating and workstations throughout the hotel’s communal spaces, refreshed paint and tiling in the lobby, and new local imagery in the artwork displayed in the hotel’s meeting rooms.

​Hilton Garden Inn Gainesville is owned by Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. and managed by McKibbon Hospitality with the renovation designed by Thomas Hamilton & Associates and carried out by POK Construction. The pet-friendly hotel offers parking, WiFi, Hilton Honors digital key access, an on-site restaurant and lounge, and over 1,500 square feet of event space, serving as a venue for corporate meetings, family reunions, and networking events. In addition to accommodations, guests have access to the University of Florida, the trails of Kanapaha Botanical Gardens, and Gainesville Regional Airport.