Hampton Inn & Suites Lake Placid Completes Renovation

ROCHESTER, New York—Essex Hotel Management, LLC, announced the completion of a $1.8 million renovation of the Hampton Inn & Suites Lake Placid. The hotel is owned by The Hotel at Mirror Lake, LLC, and opened in 2013.

The 97 guestrooms, common areas, indoor pool area, and exercise facilities were all refreshed, including upgrades to the carpet, artwork, soft seating, and televisions. Case goods, appliances, and window treatments were similarly updated throughout the hotel.

ACC Design, the hotel’s original designer, managed the interior design process. Genesis Hotel Renovations Inc. executed the renovations, which took approximately two and a half months.

“We are so pleased with the outcome of this renovation,” said Barbara Purvis, president of Essex. “These updates not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of the hotel but make it more comfortable for the many guests we welcome to the Lake Placid region every year.”