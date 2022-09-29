Charlestowne Hotels Opens First Stand-alone Restaurant: Gingerline

CHARLESTON, South Carolina—Charleston’s Historic District has welcomed Gingerline, the first stand-alone restaurant concept from hospitality group Charlestowne Hotels. Gingerline offers cocktails and dishes influenced by Latin and South American flavors.

Gingerline opened in August 2022 in a 3,500-square-foot indoor/outdoor venue, the former site of a restaurant that closed more than two years ago on Market Street. As with many of Charlestowne’s other projects, the hospitality group took the opportunity to use an existing building, creating an atmosphere that is different from other restaurants in downtown Charleston. Charlestowne worked with local design firm Jenny Keenan Design to realize the 122-guest space that incorporates patterned tile flooring, a 12-seat bar with yellow woodwork and purple velvet stools, natural wood textures, rattan accessories, and white-fringed patio umbrellas.

The Charlestowne team was poised to take on its first stand-alone restaurant project. It approached Gingerline much like developing boutique hotels, managing all aspects from market research and branding, restaurant and uniform designs, operations, and staffing, which brings in a cohesive brand, launch, and operating process. Gingerline joins Charlestowne’s growing F&B portfolio, alongside the 50+ restaurants and bars that are connected to its hotel collection.

Advertisement

“Charlestowne takes great pride in creating unique and memorable food and beverage experiences that meet the needs of local communities while simultaneously appealing to the visitors exploring each of the destinations where we operate,” said Anthony Langan, vice president of food and beverage for Charlestowne Hotels. “For Charleston, we knew this restaurant had to be more than just another coastal Southern eatery, so we identified a gap in the market for the freshness and flavor of Latin and South American cuisine, hired talented leaders with an expertise in that area, and then worked directly with that leadership team to create a menu and experience that fills that need.”

Langan joined Charlestowne in 2020 to enhance the company’s F&B program, and since that time, more emphasis has been placed on expanding Charlestowne’s F&B capabilities, adding new F&B talent to the corporate team, and enhancing the company’s ability to deploy task force resources to the field. Langan said, “As our F&B team continues to grow, we are able to hone in on key aspects of the drinking and dining experience, applying the same individualized, catered approach to each restaurant project that we do with each hotel.”

For Gingerline, Langan’s team collaborated with the restaurant’s general manager, Maureen Samu, and executive chef, Taylor Cunningham, drawing on their F&B experience in both boutique and luxury hotels and independent F&B operations.

“Our ambition was to create a space for locals first, tantalizing their taste buds through a carefully curated beverage program of flavors that can’t be found in that part of Charleston,” said Cunningham. “The Charlestowne team is full of experts who know how to develop unique experiences and flavors for their projects—a background they infused into Gingerline—ultimately serving up something this community hasn’t seen before.”

Gingerline menu highlights include a variety of ceviche, shareable plates, large plates, and Duck Chaufa. Cocktails include a menu of Crushers, and other cocktails include The Pepper & Smoke and the Honey Bee.