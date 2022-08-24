Charlestowne Hotels Adds Hotel One75 to Its Portfolio

CHARLESTON, South Carolina—Charlestowne Hotels announces the addition of Hotel One75 to its growing collection of university properties. The refurbished hotel, located one mile from the Colgate University campus, solidifies Charlestowne in the management of boutique hotels in college towns. Hotel One75’s 93 rooms will make it the largest lodging venue in the village of Hamilton, New York.

“Charlestowne understands properties near college campuses and the local pride that comes with them,” said Kyle Hughey, CEO of Charlestowne Hotels. “We’ve worked closely with hotel ownership to infuse the spirit of Hamilton into Hotel One75, ensuring guests immediately feel connected to the university upon arrival. By blending collegiate-inspired programming with upgraded amenities, Hotel One75 will be a comfortable retreat for relaxing, connecting, and celebrating university-centric milestones.”

Hotel One75 has updated guestrooms, beer or wine at check-in, continental breakfast, pet-friendly accommodations, and a banquet room. An afternoon snack will be served from a local ice cream and chocolate shop. Hotel guests will see the collegiate touchpoints throughout the property, including vintage yearbook photographs hanging on the walls. A feature of the property is the outdoor courtyard known as “The Quad,” where guests can lounge by a fire pit or engage in a friendly competition with lawn games.

Advertisement

“We’re honored to introduce the refreshed Hotel One75 to the Colgate community, as it offers students, parents, and alumni another way to connect with the university,” said General Manager Kendra Young. “Charlestowne Hotels understands how to create a distinctive asset in a collegiate market, and that’s exactly what they’ve done with our property here in Hamilton.”

Hotel One75 is Charlestowne’s eleventh hotel in a university market. Additional properties include Lockwood Hotel (Waterville, Maine), Hotel Maverick (Grand Junction, Colorado), and the nearby Colgate Inn.