Choice Hotels Opens First Everhome Suites Property

ROCKVILLE, Maryland—Everhome Suites opened its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand—a new construction, midscale extended-stay product designed for longer-staying guests.

To commemorate the opening, executives from Choice Hotels and the property’s developer Paladin Equity Capital will welcome community members and city officials, including Wes Speake, Mayor of the City of Corona, and Deserie Ramirez, vice president of operations, Corona Chamber of Commerce, to the hotel for an official ribbon cutting ceremony and property tours.

“Two years ago, when we launched Everhome Suites, we set out to breathe new life into the segment with the first new midscale extended stay brand in nearly a decade. Today, we are elated to bring the first hotel to life to meet the growing demand from franchisees seeking to capitalize on one of the industry’s fastest-growing segments while also empowering guests’ success on the road,” said Anna Scozzafava, vice president and general manager, extended stay, Choice Hotels. “This grand opening represents the first of many milestones to come for the brand, and as Everhome begins to take off around the country, we can’t wait for guests to experience our hotels, which are designed to be just as flexible as them, so they can maintain their routine when away from home for days, weeks, or longer.”

The inaugural Everhome Suites has 98 apartment-style rooms and is situated off I-15. In addition to providing extended-stay guests with easy access to nearby Los Angeles and surrounding Riverside County towns, the Everhome Suites Corona is nearby area employers including 3M, Kaiser Permanente, Keller Williams, Merrick Engineering, Monster Beverage, and US Foods.

The Everhome Suites brand, like its first property, was developed with the needs of both extended-stay guests and owners in mind. In addition to helping developers leverage opportunities within the extended-stay segment, Everhome Suites provides comfort, convenience, and stability. The brand’s prototype anticipates the needs of today’s extended-stay guests by offering amenities including:

Multiple room types with multi-functional furniture, kitchens with dishwashers, and one-bedroom apartment-style suites with in-room washers and dryers.

Lobby food and beverage marketplace, Homebase Market, designed by Impulsify

Public spaces for work and play.

24/7 guest laundry and fitness center with Peloton bikes.

“There’s a reason why investors and developers continue to turn to Choice to grow their extended stay portfolio: our smart development model, designed to bring projects to market quickly and streamline operational costs, and our proven track record of success within the segment during any environment,” said Ron Burgett, senior vice president, franchise development, extended stay, Choice Hotels. “Everhome Suites perfectly marries Choice’s more than 80 years of midscale leadership with the company’s decades of experience bringing next-generation extended stay offerings to life and, since its introduction two years ago, the brand has gained enormous traction across the development community. The brand’s early success—thanks in part to its ability to resonate with guests combined with the company’s proven performance in the segment—is yet another testament to Choice’s extended stay leadership, and a preview of the growth still to come.”

Paladin Equity Capital is a full-service real estate investment and development company based in California, and Hotel Management & Consulting will manage the Everhome Suites Corona.

“Teaming with Choice Hotels to develop the new Everhome Suites brand was a major strategic decision for us at Paladin. Creating a new brand is a journey into uncharted territory, but Choice has been extraordinarily supportive on every level in working with us to bring the very first Everhome Suites to market,” said Philip Powers, partner, Paladin Equity Capital. “The Everhome brand represents the culmination of Choice’s many years of experience in the extended stay arena, with a focus on the guest experience and a high-quality, stylish product. The Everhome Suites Corona represents the first of at least 10 Everhome Suites we plan to build in Southern California, with five already in various stages of development currently.”

The new construction extended-stay brand now boasts more than 30 hotels in the pipeline as of June 30, 2022, and additional commitments under master development agreements with Paladin Equity Capital and ServiceStar Capital Management to develop more than 30 new Everhome Suites hotels. Future openings are anticipated in Arizona, California, Georgia, South Carolina, and Texas.