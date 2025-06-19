Charlestowne Hotels Adds Hotel Nell to Managed Portfolio

CHARLESTON, South Carolina—Charlestowne Hotels announced its continued expansion with the addition of Hotel Nell, a 106-room property located in Washington, D.C.’s Union Market neighborhood. Charlestowne will oversee all management of Hotel Nell, including day-to-day operations, food and beverage programming, revenue optimization, marketing, and creative services.

“After decades of consistent expansion across secondary and tertiary markets, we’re looking forward to bringing our expertise to this dynamic property in Washington, D.C.,” said Kyle Hughey, CEO, Charlestowne Hotels. “Our team excels at elevating properties that embody a unique sense of place, and we’re excited to further evolve Hotel Nell, with its vibrant food and beverage offerings and desirable location, into a destination that serves as a modern, go-to retreat for both locals and visitors to D.C.”

Hotel Nell is a modern lifestyle hotel located in one of D.C.’s creatively charged districts. Housed in the Bolgiano Seed Factory and surrounded by restaurants, artisan shops, and creative spaces, the 106-room property offers travelers a taste of the city’s energy. An address within the nation’s capital provides guests access to D.C.’s landmarks, monuments, and history. With over 10,000 square feet of flexible event space, including a rooftop venue, Hotel Nell is also a destination for group events, from small gatherings to corporate functions.

Anchored by three dining outlets, each of Hotel Nell’s culinary offerings reflects a balance of creativity and multicultural influence. Treehouse, the hotel’s rooftop bar, has an urban vibe. The jungle sanctuary sits five stories above D.C., and has a menu of Mexican-inspired bites and cocktails. Bolgiano’s Pantry serves health-conscious breakfast and lunch options daily.

The newest venue, completely reimagined by Charlestowne’s in-house food and beverage team, is set to open soon. Conceived as both a signature amenity for Hotel Nell guests and a neighborhood destination, the concept will bring an immersive energy to the late-night scene.

“We believe a truly exceptional food and beverage program can become the heart of a hotel experience,” said Hughey. “At Hotel Nell, we saw an opportunity to create something bold, unexpected, and deeply rooted in place to complement the needs of the city’s diverse clientele.”