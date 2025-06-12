This Week’s Comings & Goings

The Grenada Tourism Authority announced the appointment of Stacey A. Liburd as its new chief executive officer, effective June 15, 2025.

Meyer Jabara Hotels announced the appointment of Chris Clap as chief technology officer, a first-time position for the 48-year-old hotel ownership and management company.

Peregrine Hospitality announced that Karen DiFulgo has joined the firm as chief people officer.

Lodgco Hospitality announced the promotion of Susie Nowakowski to vice president of operations, effective immediately.

Carter Hospitality named Chris Dougherty as vice president of hospitality operations.

Charlestowne Hotels announced the appointment of Alicia Carr as vice president of finance. Carr will guide Charlestowne’s financial strategy as the company continues expanding its portfolio.

The Elser Hotel announced the appointment of Sean Flanigan as acting managing director and vice president of operations at Highgate.

TradeWinds Resort announced the appointment of Scott Robbins as managing director.

Perry Lane Hotel has just appointed Drew Dutoit as general manager.

Auberge Resorts Collection announced the appointment of Vinod Narayan as general manager of Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection.

The Newbury Boston announced the appointment of Robert Rouleau as general manager. Rouleau was promoted from hotel manager.

The Mining Exchange Hotel announced the appointment of Jana Smith as general manager.

Solstice AV announced the appointment of Louise Abbey as the company’s first marketing director.

Giri Hotels announced the appointment of Norman Hebert as corporate food & beverage director.

Remington Hospitality announced the promotion of Stephen Wittman to vice president of food and beverage.

White Lodging announced the appointment of Anne Tabakian as vice president of food & beverage.

Hilton Anaheim announced the appointment of Prabeen Prathapan as the property’s new executive chef.

Sheraton Resort & Spa, Tokoriki Island, Fiji, announced the appointment of Joshua Seeds as executive chef.

Lark announced the appointment of Amber Asher to its board of directors.

PPDS announced the appointment of Marco van der Knaap as global product manager of Philips LED displays.

Shai Zelering was honored by UJA-Federation of New York immediately prior to the start of the IHIFNYU Conference at the Marriott Marquis.

The Allegretto Vineyard Resort announced the promotions of Shannon Spivey to director of sales and Ronnie Johnston to director of food and beverage.