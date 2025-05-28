Since Charlestowne Hotels was founded in 1980, the South Carolina-based management company has built its reputation in the independent space, and its portfolio now includes more than 60 hotels across the country. As the boutique hotel segment has evolved over the years, Charlestowne’s management expertise has remained consistent. Even in times of economic uncertainty, Charlestowne strives to maintain its standards of exceptional service, operational efficiency, and superior guest experiences across its portfolio. LODGING recently spoke with Michael Cady, chief marketing officer at Charlestowne Hotels, who highlighted the management company’s approach to preserving authenticity and its prioritization of working with local businesses.

Cady said that guests seeking a boutique experience are looking for hotels that weave their local culture, history, and character together at a highly curated level without “having to have every element [hit] you over the head.” While incorporating local elements, a little subtlety can go a long way in preserving the hotel’s distinct character

“It begins with design elements that reflect the region’s heritage—using locally sourced materials, collaborating with artisans on select interior features, and incorporating subtle, meaningful local touchpoints,” Cady said. “Every hotel we manage goes through a thoughtful branding process, and creating a strong sense of place is essential to that. Through in-depth branding and storytelling, we shape the strategic narrative and visual identity of each hotel, develop the programming, activations, local partnerships, and amenities—truly crafting the entire brand and guest journey.”

Working with local businesses is a key element of Charlestowne’s management style, as the company believes these partnerships enable the hotel to tap into its city’s character and appeal to guests’ desire for genuine experiences. As an added bonus, Cady explained, these collaborations help the local economy, creating synergy that benefits the hotel and the area as a whole.

“Partnerships with local businesses are vital. It’s especially important in secondary and tertiary cities, where the hotel is serving as a major part of the city’s brand,” Cady said. “By collaborating with local restaurants, shops, and tour operators, we’re able to offer exclusive deals to our guests while supporting the local economy. These partnerships enable us to incorporate unparalleled expertise into our service offerings, creating a network of connections that enhances both the guest experience and the community.”

Cady also emphasized the importance of partnering with companies that fit the brand, story, and mission of a hotel. Rather than having 1,000 local partners, picking a few that are strongly connected to the hotel’s identity can be even more valuable. Additionally, he said it was crucial to ensure general managers and sales managers participate in local events to remain visible in the community. Helping local businesses and the overall community only benefits the hotel.

Boutique hotels have changed in recent years, and Cady noted that Charlestowne has seen the segment grow in a way the company was prepared for, given the company’s four decades of experience. He specifically highlighted soft brands as a means for large hotel chains to access the independent space and acquire more experiential offerings.

With the appetite for less-traditional destinations continuing to grow, Cady expressed his prediction that the industry will see a continued shift towards lesser-known areas. “Travelers are increasingly seeking open spaces, opportunities to explore, and to learn about new destinations at their own pace,” he said. “They no longer desire every detail to be pre-planned. Instead, they are looking for fewer crowds, more freedom, and a less structured experience—one that allows them to truly immerse themselves in the place.”

As the company is poised for momentum in the boutique hotel space, Charlestowne is continuingits owner-centric approach. Providing guests with an authentic, local experience will remain atop priority for the company going forward.