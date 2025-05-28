Industry NewsBrandsCharlestowne Helps Hotels Preserve Authenticity Through the Boutique Hotel Experience
Industry NewsBrands

Charlestowne Helps Hotels Preserve Authenticity Through the Boutique Hotel Experience

By Colin Tessier
Michael Cady Charlestowne Hotels
Photo Credit: Charlestowne Hotels

Since Charlestowne Hotels was founded in 1980, the South Carolina-based management company has built its reputation in the independent space, and its portfolio now includes more than 60 hotels across the country. As the boutique hotel segment has evolved over the years, Charlestowne’s management expertise has remained consistent. Even in times of economic uncertainty, Charlestowne strives to maintain its standards of exceptional service, operational efficiency, and superior guest experiences across its portfolio. LODGING recently spoke with Michael Cady, chief marketing officer at Charlestowne Hotels, who highlighted the management company’s approach to preserving authenticity and its prioritization of working with local businesses.  

Cady said that guests seeking a boutique experience are looking for hotels that weave their local culture, history, and character together at a highly curated level without “having to have every element [hit] you over the head.” While incorporating local elements, a little subtlety can go a long way in preserving the hotel’s distinct character

“It begins with design elements that reflect the region’s heritage—using locally sourced materials, collaborating with artisans on select interior features, and incorporating subtle, meaningful local touchpoints,” Cady said. “Every hotel we manage goes through a thoughtful branding process, and creating a strong sense of place is essential to that. Through in-depth branding and storytelling, we shape the strategic narrative and visual identity of each hotel, develop the programming, activations, local partnerships, and amenities—truly crafting the entire brand and guest journey.” 

Working with local businesses is a key element of Charlestowne’s management style, as the company believes these partnerships enable the hotel to tap into its city’s character and appeal to guests’ desire for genuine experiences. As an added bonus, Cady explained, these collaborations help the local economy, creating synergy that benefits the hotel and the area as a whole.  

“Partnerships with local businesses are vital. It’s especially important in secondary and tertiary cities, where the hotel is serving as a major part of the city’s brand,” Cady said. “By collaborating with local restaurants, shops, and tour operators, we’re able to offer exclusive deals to our guests while supporting the local economy. These partnerships enable us to incorporate unparalleled expertise into our service offerings, creating a network of connections that enhances both the guest experience and the community.”  

Cady also emphasized the importance of partnering with companies that fit the brand, story, and mission of a hotel. Rather than having 1,000 local partners, picking a few that are strongly connected to the hotel’s identity can be even more valuable. Additionally, he said it was crucial to ensure general managers and sales managers participate in local events to remain visible in the community. Helping local businesses and the overall community only benefits the hotel. 

Boutique hotels have changed in recent years, and Cady noted that Charlestowne has seen the segment grow in a way the company was prepared for, given the company’s four decades of experience. He specifically highlighted soft brands as a means for large hotel chains to access the independent space and acquire more experiential offerings. 

With the appetite for less-traditional destinations continuing to grow, Cady expressed his prediction that the industry will see a continued shift towards lesser-known areas. “Travelers are increasingly seeking open spaces, opportunities to explore, and to learn about new destinations at their own pace,” he said. “They no longer desire every detail to be pre-planned. Instead, they are looking for fewer crowds, more freedom, and a less structured experience—one that allows them to truly immerse themselves in the place.” 

As the company is poised for momentum in the boutique hotel space, Charlestowne is continuingits owner-centric approach. Providing guests with an authentic, local experience will remain atop priority for the company going forward.

Previous article
5 Ways Smaller Management Companies Can Optimize Hotel Performance
Colin Tessier
Colin Tessier

RELATED ARTICLES

Industry News

5 Ways Smaller Management Companies Can Optimize Hotel Performance

Brent Jackson -
The hospitality industry is ultra-competitive, requiring smaller hotel management companies to utilize a hands-on approach to hospitality management. While large management companies maintain an...
Hotel BPM
Guest Experience

Tips on What Makes a Strong Boutique Lifestyle Hotel: It’s All About the Guest-First Experience 

Bijal Panwala -
In the U.S., lifestyle hotels now represent 32.4 percent of open branded hotels, a significant increase from 2000. There’s no shortage of lifestyle boutique...
Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Northwest Oldsmar
Industry News

Meyer Jabara Hotels Assumes Management of Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Northwest/Oldsmar

LODGING Staff -
DANBURY, Connecticut—Meyer Jabara Hotels has assumed management of the Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Northwest/Oldsmar. The 87-room property is located 13 miles from Tampa International...
The Ambassador Hotel of Waikiki, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
Brands

Ambassador Hotel of Waikiki Joins Tapestry Collection by Hilton

LODGING Staff -
WAIKIKI, OAHU, Hawaii—The Ambassador Hotel of Waikiki has officially joined Hilton as the first Tapestry Collection property in Hawai‘i. Situated at the gateway to...
Hilton Houston Westchase
Finance & Development

The Plasencia Group Facilitates Sale of Hilton Houston Westchase

LODGING Staff -
HOUSTON, Texas—The Plasencia Group announced that it has facilitated the sale of the 297-key Hilton Houston Westchase. Located on Westheimer Road, the main thoroughfare...
Hotel Terra Jackson Hole
Design

Hotel Terra Jackson Hole Completes First Phase of Renovation

LODGING Staff -
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming—Hotel Terra Jackson Hole announced that it has completed the first phase of its multi-million dollar renovation and is now embarking on phase...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Industry News

5 Ways Smaller Management Companies Can Optimize Hotel Performance

Brent Jackson -
Hotel BPM
Guest Experience

Tips on What Makes a Strong Boutique Lifestyle Hotel: It’s All...

Bijal Panwala -