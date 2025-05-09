The Radical Hotel in Asheville Joins Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Industry NewsBrandsThe Radical Hotel in Asheville Joins Tapestry Collection by Hilton
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina—The Radical Hotel, a boutique hotel and living art installation in Asheville’s River Arts District, has joined Tapestry Collection by Hilton. The Radical Asheville becomes part of Tapestry Collection by Hilton, a collection of nearly 160 independent hotels.

“After reopening our doors following recovery from Hurricane Helene, we are thrilled to collaborate with Tapestry Collection by Hilton and come back stronger than ever,” said Amy Michaelson Kelly, co-owner, The Radical Hotel. “Tapestry Collection is a seamless fit, allowing us to continue giving our guests a unique, local experience with the added reliability and benefits from a renowned global brand.”

“We are thrilled for The Radical Hotel to join Tapestry Collection by Hilton. This one-of-a-kind, art-inspired property speaks to guests seeking truly unique and immersive experiences,” said Alinio Azevedo, managing director, luxury and lifestyle, Driftwood Capital. “At Driftwood, we take pride in managing distinctive hotels, curating exceptional food and beverage offerings, and delivering unmatched hospitality that goes beyond a traditional stay. The Radical Hotel serves as a model property, reflecting DHM’s strategic growth within its portfolio.”

Housed in a once-abandoned 1920s warehouse that was formerly a cereal factory, The Radical is a boutique hotel and living art installation that debuted in October 2023. The property has 70 guestrooms and suites. This year, the hotel was named USA TODAY 10Best’s number two 2025 Readers’ Choice Award for Best New Hotel.

“Tapestry Collection is made up of individual hotels with original stories, and The Radical is no exception,” said Elizabeth Scruggs, brand leader, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. “Its origin story, art-forward design, and elevated food & beverage offerings such as a rooftop bar overlooking Asheville’s River Arts District are exactly the kind of authentic, locally inspired experiences Tapestry aims to deliver.”

