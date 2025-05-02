Cendyn Launches Enhancements to RMS Products

AUSTIN, Texas—Cendyn announced several enhancements and innovations in its revenue management products, Guestrev and Grouprev. Additional integrations and partnerships with companies such as Amadeus and Agilisys demonstrate the company’s commitment to driving revenue and growing profitability.

Cendyn’s commitment to its revenue management products has resulted in updates to help revenue managers solve challenges such as increasing ancillary revenue. Cendyn Guestrev offers pricing recommendations by room category and market segment, allowing hoteliers and casino operators to evaluate and understand a property’s mix of revenue and profit centers while employing the most accurate valuation of a guest’s true revenue potential at the segment level.

To provide a deeper understanding of future demand through pace and forecasts at the distribution channel level, Guestrev now offers access to enriched lost business data from Cendyn Central Reservation System (CRS)/Booking Engine. Hoteliers are now able to track when rates were changed, who made the update, when they were sent to the PMS, and whether the PMS accepted the rate change through historical rate changes. Additionally, they can now search, view, sort, and filter by segment and date of arrival.

“Cendyn product teams have been hard at work developing and enhancing our revenue management products to help customers grow revenue with every guest, whether they are independent hotels, casinos, or brand properties,” said Kevin Duncan, SVP of product, Cendyn. “By revolutionizing profit optimization for hotels and casinos, Cendyn’s revenue management solutions offer unparalleled insights and flexibility. Our commitment to innovation and growth helps our customers navigate a seamless technology path that drives commercial success.”

Cendyn Grouprev is a group forecasting tool built using the core elements of Cendyn Guestrev’s transient forecast tools. It provides an unconstrained view and projections into group business at the micro-segment level. New competitor shop weightings provide insights into competitor pricing and help group sales managers make more intelligent pricing decisions depending on market occupancy and seasonality.

Cendyn continues its dedication to vendor integration and the elimination of data silos in a highly fragmented industry. Ongoing partnerships have resulted in integrations with Agilysys and Amadeus. To enable faster access to PMS data, Guestrev customers can now leverage a two-way integration with the Agilysys Versa property management system to allow quicker access to PMS data. For its Grouprev customers, an Amadeus Delphi.FDC integration eliminates the need for multiple vendors and drives speedier response times to RFPs.