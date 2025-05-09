Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico—Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa announced the completion of a $15 million renovation to its 327 king and double-queen guestrooms. Updated rooms reflect the hotel’s location, intertwining cultural elements and Pueblo-style design with modern amenities.

“We are proud to offer our guests a home away from home that not only provides a luxurious and relaxing stay, but also honors the deep cultural heritage of the Santa Ana Pueblo,” said General Manager Claudia Wattenberg.

The resort partnered with Los Angeles-based architect Houston Tyner and interior design firm Parker-Torres of Sudbury, Massachusetts, for the project. Room décor incorporates designs and colors of local woven fabrics as well as pueblo clay pottery. Warm colors are inspired by two staples of the Santa Ana Pueblo—the red of seasoned chili peppers combined with the blues of harvested blue corn. The new design also includes woven, Native-inspired wall hangings and drapes, as well as bedside lighting.

Newly renovated bathrooms offer a spa-inspired experience. Each includes a vanity with a sleep marble countertop and a backlit circular mirror. A sliding barn door adds a layer of privacy between the bathroom and the living space. Each guestroom also has a wardrobe, a shoe closet, and an in-room refrigerator.

Additional enhancements include refreshed resort corridors, with new carpeting and textured wall coverings. Floors and landings incorporate Native American patterns and wood finishes.

Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa also offers experiences such as horseback rides exploring the Rio Grande, the Bosque cottonwood forest, and cultural sites. Additionally, the resort highlights educational and cultural experiences that center around the Santa Ana Pueblo, including activities led by tribe members, traditional bread baking, and a Tamaya Cultural Learning Center displaying Native American artifacts and art pieces throughout the property.