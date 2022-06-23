Cambria Hotels Launches Summer-Inspired Margaritas at Six Hotels

ROCKVILLE, Maryland—Cambria Hotels launched six destination-inspired interpretations of its Cambria Margarita. Curated by the brand’s Certified Cicerone and Mixologist Zach O’Haire, the Taste of the Destination margaritas enhance the bar-forward experience at Cambria Hotels.

Guests staying at Cambria Hotels can experience a taste of the surrounding city with the brand’s margaritas infused with signature flavors. Six selected Cambria hotel destinations will offer a specialty margarita for each destination. The Taste of the Destination margaritas are available for a limited time at the following hotels across the portfolio:

Cambria Hotel Los Angeles Airport (LAX): Mezcal on Melrose

Cambria Hotel Austin Airport: Moonlight Agave

Cambria Hotel Louisville Downtown-Whiskey Row: The High Stakes Margarita

Cambria Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach: Las Olas Margarita

Cambria Hotel New Orleans Downtown Warehouse District: The Bourbon Street Bayou

Cambria Hotel Washington D.C. Capitol Riverfront: For All the People

“Building off Cambria Hotels’ locally-inspired bar and restaurants hallmark, we curated a cocktail program that features unique, destination-focused interpretations of the Cambria Margarita,” said Rick Hertan, Cambria Hotels’ director of guest experience and innovation at Choice Hotels. “This initiative is just another way Cambria is providing approachable indulgences with local inspiration at our hotels. This summer cocktail program comes on the heels of the launch of Cambria Hotels’ successful collaboration with Cambria Estate Winery to enhance our bar-forward experience including our focus on hyper-local craft beers.”

Advertisement

There are currently 60 Cambria hotels open across the United States in cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, Boston, and Phoenix, with more than 70 hotels in the pipeline.