NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels continues to expand its international footprint, with 31 hotels and more than 3,300 rooms onboarded year-to-date outside of the U.S., and over 11,000 rooms added to the pipeline over the same period, resulting in a net pipeline increase of 95 percent since the beginning of the year.

The company’s gains in the upscale and upper-upscale segment have driven this growth, which encompasses hotel brand debuts in new markets across Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, China, and Australia. These developments include recent Radisson Blu and Cambria signings in Argentina and Canada, respectively, and the company’s latest announcement to expand in the Chinese market through a new long-term distribution and master franchise agreement with SSAW Hotels & Resorts. The agreement immediately adds 68 upscale and upper upscale, full-service SSAW properties—totalling more than 9,500 rooms— to the Ascend Collection, with prospects to add more hotels. T

“For the past several years, Choice Hotels’ international segment has achieved consistent annual growth across a number of meaningful metrics, and we’re poised to reach new milestones,” said Ricardo Losada Revol, senior vice president and general manager of the international division at Choice Hotels International. “This momentum is a testament to the strength of our agile, personalized service model, our world-class franchisee success system, and the cutting-edge tech tools that support it — all of which we continue to invest in to enhance the benefits owners gain by being part of Choice Hotels.”

Growing upscale footprint in the Caribbean and Latin America

With 180 hotels representing over 25,000 rooms, the Caribbean and Latin America region remains an important part of Choice Hotels’ growth in the Americas, particularly in the upscale segment. In 2025, the company opened several properties in exciting locations, including the Radisson San Luis Potosí, Mexico, and the Radisson Riviera Panama. In May, it opened the V Grand Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals in Medellín, Colombia.

Choice Hotels will also enter new markets in the region this year. In Q3, it will open a Radisson Blu in Bariloche, Argentina. The newly constructed 80-room, full-service property located directly at Lake Nahuel Huapi gives guests a view of the town’s mountain landscape. Choice Hotels also plans to introduce an Ascend Collection hotel in Calama, Chile’s gateway to the Atacama Desert, and a Radisson hotel in Suriname’s capital, Paramaribo, later in 2025.

Building on a 27-year strategic relationship, Choice Hotels has recently renewed for 20 additional years its Exclusive Master Franchise Agreement with Atlantica Hospitality International in Brazil, which currently includes nearly 70 hotels with more than 10,000 rooms across segments.

Scaling Market Share in China and Greater Asia-Pacific

The agreement with SSAW adds prominent brands, Pagoda, Narada, SSAW Garden and Boutique, and Ginlan Jia. The portfolio includes hotels such as the 440-room Garden SSAW Hotel Beijing and the Narada Grand Hotel Zhejiang.

Choice Hotels also continues to expand its midscale and upper midscale presence across the Asia-Pacific region, with five hotel openings year-to-date and three others expected to open later this year. In 2025, the company opened two Comfort Inn hotels in Grafton, New South Wales, and in Robe, South Australia; a Comfort Hotel in Tanabe, Japan; and in India, a Clarion Hotel in Kochi and a Quality Inn in Rajkot.

Accelerating Growth in Europe Through Strategic Partnerships

Choice Hotels continues to scale its presence in Europe through strategic partnerships and direct franchise agreements, adding 19 hotels year to date. In 2025, the company onboarded five hotels in Scandinavia through its business relationship with Strawberry (formerly Nordic Choice Hotels) and expects to add four more hotels later this year.

In France, Choice Hotels added 34 properties between 2024 and 2025, including Comfort-branded hotels by the French Riviera and in Annecy through its strategic partnership with Zenitude. In Spain, it added six hotels in 2024 through its franchise agreement with Faranda Hotels, including its Galician seaside hotel, Hotel Faranda Rías Altas, and expects to add five more hotels this year, including those through its collaboration with Sercotel.

Cambria Hotels to debut in Canada, Ascend Collection deepens market presence

Choice Hotels has executed a new deal to introduce its first Cambria Hotel in Canada. Expected to open in 2026, the hotel will be located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company will also nearly double the Ascend Collection’s market share in Quebec with six new openings planned this year and two expected openings in British Columbia.