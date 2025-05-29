NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Everhome Suites, the midscale extended stay brand from Choice Hotels International, Inc., announced the opening of six new properties and the groundbreakings of three more in Texas, Oregon, and Ohio. Choice Hotels now has 14 Everhome Suites open, 19 under construction, and more than 60 in the pipeline. The brand is on track to have nearly 25 hotels open by the end of the year.

“From Texas and Arizona, to Oregon and Ohio, we’re seeing strong developer interest in Everhome Suites and consistent demand for midscale extended stay accommodations,” said Ron Burgett, senior vice president, extended stay development, Choice Hotels. “Our latest openings reflect our commitment to delivering long-term value for franchisees while giving guests more options in fast-growing, strategically located markets.”

The newly opened and under-construction hotels were developed with longtime collaborators of Choice Hotels, Highside Companies.

“We continue to see strong demand and resilience, coupled with limited new supply in the extended stay landscape,” said Justin Roberts, CEO of Highside Companies. “Launching these new Everhome Suites properties, a brand that provides a refined and favorable operating model, while exceeding guests’ expectations, demonstrates Highside Companies’ continued dedication to extended stay hospitality, as well as our ongoing strategic collaborations with Choice Hotels.”

The hotel details are as follows:

Texas

Everhome Suites Bastrop opened in February 2025. The 114-room property is situated near natural attractions such as Lake Bastrop and McKinney Roughs Nature Park, and benefits from proximity to high-profile employers, including SpaceX, Starlink, and The Boring Company. The hotel also sees traffic from events at the Circuit of the Americas and the Bastrop Convention Center.

opened in February 2025. The 114-room property is situated near natural attractions such as Lake Bastrop and McKinney Roughs Nature Park, and benefits from proximity to high-profile employers, including SpaceX, Starlink, and The Boring Company. The hotel also sees traffic from events at the Circuit of the Americas and the Bastrop Convention Center. Everhome Suites Waco opened in March 2025. This 122-room hotel caters to a range of guests, including travelers connected to Baylor University, leading regional hospitals such as Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, Ascension Providence, and Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, as well as a variety of manufacturers and development facilities such as AbbVie, Space X, L3Harris, and Mars Wrigley.

opened in March 2025. This 122-room hotel caters to a range of guests, including travelers connected to Baylor University, leading regional hospitals such as Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, Ascension Providence, and Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, as well as a variety of manufacturers and development facilities such as AbbVie, Space X, L3Harris, and Mars Wrigley. Everhome Suites Brownsville opened in April 2025. The 122-room hotel is positioned to support the booming economic activity at the Port of Brownsville, the nearby $16 billion LNG terminal project, and SpaceX’s Starbase. The property is also near the region’s leading healthcare facilities, such as Valley Regional Medical Center, Valley Baptist Medical Center, and Brownsville Community Health Center, as well as South Padre Island.

opened in April 2025. The 122-room hotel is positioned to support the booming economic activity at the Port of Brownsville, the nearby $16 billion LNG terminal project, and SpaceX’s Starbase. The property is also near the region’s leading healthcare facilities, such as Valley Regional Medical Center, Valley Baptist Medical Center, and Brownsville Community Health Center, as well as South Padre Island. Everhome Suites El Paso opened in April 2025. This 122-room hotel is positioned to serve business and military travelers with nearby access to Fort Bliss, White Sands Missile Range, and major defense contractors like Raytheon, Honeywell, and BAE Systems. The property also serves healthcare and education professionals and travelers with its proximity to Del Sol Medical Center, University Medical Center, William Beaumont Medical Center, and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

opened in April 2025. This 122-room hotel is positioned to serve business and military travelers with nearby access to Fort Bliss, White Sands Missile Range, and major defense contractors like Raytheon, Honeywell, and BAE Systems. The property also serves healthcare and education professionals and travelers with its proximity to Del Sol Medical Center, University Medical Center, William Beaumont Medical Center, and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. Everhome Suites Amarillo will open in June 2025. The 114-room hotel will service the regional medical hub, with more than 1,000 hospital beds within a half-mile radius of the property, at Baptist St. Anthony, Northwest Texas Healthcare, Amarillo Veteran Affairs Healthcare, and Vibra Hospital of Amarillo. The hotel will also serve educational facilities such as Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, the School of Veterinary Medicine, and various agricultural and livestock manufacturing facilities such as Tyson Foods.

will open in June 2025. The 114-room hotel will service the regional medical hub, with more than 1,000 hospital beds within a half-mile radius of the property, at Baptist St. Anthony, Northwest Texas Healthcare, Amarillo Veteran Affairs Healthcare, and Vibra Hospital of Amarillo. The hotel will also serve educational facilities such as Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, the School of Veterinary Medicine, and various agricultural and livestock manufacturing facilities such as Tyson Foods. Everhome Suites Georgetown broke ground in March 2025 and is scheduled to open in September 2026. This 115-room hotel is strategically situated to serve the rapidly expanding Austin metro. Surrounded by leading employers in the microchip, EV, and AI sectors—including Samsung and ZT Systems—the property will also benefit from proximity to Southwestern University, Texas State University – Round Rock, and top medical facilities undergoing multimillion-dollar expansions.

Arizona

Everhome Suites Yuma will open in July 2025. The 122-room property is positioned to support military travelers with nearby access to MCAS Yuma, the largest Marine Corps aviation installation in the world. Additionally, the property will serve medical travelers with its proximity to Yuma Regional Medical Center, and various other business-focused guests as a result of the San Luis Port of Entry and various agricultural support facilities.

Oregon

Everhome Suites Salem broke ground in April 2025 and is slated to open in the third quarter of 2026. This 114-room hotel expands the brand’s presence into the Pacific Northwest, offering access to local healthcare institutions such as Salem Hospital and state agencies including the Oregon Department of Administrative Services, Oregon Health Authority, and Oregon Department of Human Services. Salem also has popular spots for outdoor recreation like Minto-Brown Island Park, Bush’s Pasture Park, and the Ankeny National Wildlife Refuge. Its central location is designed to serve travelers connected to Oregon’s capital city, whether for business, government, or extended family visits.

Ohio

Everhome Suites Dayton will break ground in June 2025 and is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2027. The 114-room hotel is positioned just off the I-75 and I-70 interchange. The property is well suited to serve highway travelers, military personnel, healthcare professionals, and corporate travelers with access to the Dayton International airport, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton Children’s Hospital, and Emerson Climate Technologies.

Everhome Suites provides guests with fully equipped kitchens, spa-style bathrooms, closets, one-bedroom suites with in-room washer and dryer, locally inspired touches, weekly housekeeping, free WiFi, pet-friendly options, multipurpose lobby, and outdoor amenities like barbeque grills and firepits, tech-enabled Homebase Market, a 24/7 fitness center with Peloton bikes, and guest laundry facilities.