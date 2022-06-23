This Week’s Comings & Goings

Jacqueline Berry has been appointed to group director of spa and wellbeing of Miraval Group. In her position, Berry is responsible for overseeing the Life in Balance Spas and their integrative wellbeing programming across its portfolio.

The Central Station, a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel managed by Valor Hospitality Partners, announced the appointment of Troy Dixon to general manager. Dixon will lead daily operations, guest relations, and team development.

Dorchester Collection announced the appointment of Milet Lukey as vice president, people and culture, effective August 1, 2022. Lukey joins Dorchester Collection following her most recent position as vice president of talent and culture for the Americas at Rosewood Hotel Group.

Bridgeton Holdings announced the appointment of Teach Mayer as general manager of Dawn Ranch. Mayer recently helped top open Bridgeton’s Marram Montauk as general manager.

Hotel del Coronado, a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel, announced the appointment of Michael Tuesca to director of Shore House at The Del, set to open in September 2022. Tuesca will be responsible for the operations of the 75 residences.

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa welcomed Robert (Bob) Tedesco as managing director. Tedesco was most recently senior vice president and assistant general manager at The Cordish Company Live! Casino and Hotel.

Coast Hospitality Management announced the promotion of Stephen Galvan to regional director of sales. In his new role, Galvan will lead sales efforts for the hotel as well as assume some responsibilities at nearby Coast Hospitality Management hotels.

Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport promoted Yousef Ghalaini to executive chef. Formerly the property’s executive sous chef, Ghalaini has helped open the seven food and beverage outlets on property and develop their offerings.

The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, promoted Roberto Riveros from executive sous chef to executive chef. In his new role, Riveros will oversee all the resort’s culinary operations, including its restaurants, banquets, and in-room dining.

PPDS has promoted Mikael da Fonseca as international key account management for hospitality. Previously sales director for the Nordics at PPDS, da Fonseca joins the international key account management team as Peter Vinke prepares for retirement in September.

Adam Rich has joined the Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau as sales manager. In this role, Rich will promote Cabarrus County, North Carolina, as a destination for groups including meetings and conventions, sporting events, car clubs, and more.

Edgewood Companies announced the appointment of Robert Winkel as chairman of the board. Winkel succeeds Steve Johnson, who will continue to be director of Edgewood Companies as an active board member after serving as chairman for 14 years.