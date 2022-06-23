HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel revenue per available room (RevPAR) reached an all-time weekly high on a nominal and inflation-adjusted basis, according to STR’s latest data through June 18, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance June 12-18, 2022 Percentage change from comparable week in 2019:

Occupancy: 71.8 percent (down 4.8 percent)

ADR: $155.02 (up 14.9 percent)

RevPAR: $111.29 (up 9.4 percent)

The occupancy level was the highest of the pandemic-era thanks to the country’s highest weekly demand (28 million room nights sold) since August 2019. While occupancy was up, the occupancy comparison with 2019 softened slightly from the week prior. ADR was down marginally from the previous week as was the ADR comparison to 2019.

Among the Top 25 Markets, San Diego saw the only occupancy increase over 2019 (up 0.5 percent to 86.0 percent).

New York City (86.6 percent), San Diego, and Seattle (85.0 percent) led the major markets in absolute occupancy for the week.

Minneapolis reported the largest occupancy decrease from 2019 (down 18.9 percent to 70.6 percent).

Miami posted the largest ADR gain over 2019 (up 32.9 percent to $203.14).

The steepest RevPAR deficits were in Minneapolis (down 23.1 percent to $94.15) and San Francisco (down 20.7 percent to $167.90).