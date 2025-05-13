Choice Hotels International Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report

NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. announced the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report.

“At Choice Hotels, we are dedicated to building a better tomorrow, today, by integrating sustainable practices across our business,” said Megan Brumagim, vice president, upscale brands and chief sustainability officer for Choice Hotels International. “Our 2024 Sustainability Report highlights our commitment to reducing our environmental footprint and driving long-term value for hotel owners. We are proud of the progress we’ve made and remain energized to continue our journey towards a more sustainable tomorrow.”

Key Highlights of the 2024 Sustainability Report

Carbon Emissions: Choice Hotels has reported its Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions for the first time, alongside Scope 1 and 2 emissions. Choice has calculated its full greenhouse gas inventory as an important step towards fulfilling its commitment to set science-based targets.

National Parks Foundation: Choice Hotels also announced a collaboration with the National Park Foundation (NPF). Choice will contribute $150,000 through an annual donation to the foundation and has launched a new feature that allows Choice Privileges members to convert points into donations. The partnership aligns with Choice’s branded hotel footprint, with 95 percent of U.S. hotels located within a 90-minute drive of a national park, and its guests’ affinity for visiting national parks. The partnership will also allow Choice to contribute to NPF’s mission of supporting and enhancing America’s national parks for present and future generations.

Your Community, Your Choice: In 2024, Choice’s “Your Community, Your Choice” grant program celebrated its fifth anniversary, donating a total of $275,000 to local nonprofits since its inception. The 2024 grant recipients include organizations that address food security, veteran support, aid for abuse and trafficking victims, youth education, animal shelters, and more. Through this program, Choice supports causes that are meaningful to hotel owners by offering grants to local organizations.