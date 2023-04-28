Bohemian Meets Brutalism at IHG’s New Boutique Property

Opened in February, Yours Truly DC represents the Americas debut of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Vignette Collection, the newest brand in IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio. Located within Washington’s Dupont Circle, Yours Truly DC exemplifies the brand’s concept of unexpected guest experiences, known as “Memorable Rituals.” For example, guests can curate the soundtrack to their stay at El Donut Shoppe, an outpost of the Orlando-based record store located off the hotel’s lobby. Rare jazz, funk, soul, and hip-hop vinyls are available on loan from the music library to spin on guestroom turntables. Other property highlights include Mercy Me, the hotel’s South American-inspired restaurant and bar; an outpost of Groom Guy, a modern barber shop; and 15,000 sq. ft. of function space. Yours Truly DC’s 355 guestrooms follow the hotel’s “bohemian-meets-brutalist design,” says Lisa Simeone, principal of Chicago-based Simeone Deary Design Group. “Designers took cues from lobby brutalist aesthetics by incorporating exposed concrete floors and leaning into the boho with warm textures and patterns throughout the FF&E. The bohemian elements make the suite and guestrooms feel like a cozy oasis with a residential element.” Notable details include open custom closets, heathered felt wallcoverings, oversized beds with chunky wood and worn leather headboards, mosaic ombre tile in the bathrooms, and brass mirrors that add “an unexpected sense of glamour,” says Simeone. Overall, the design as well as the guest experiences within Yours Truly DC make for a distinctive, memorable stay.

1 Boho-inspired Textures Richly patterned area rugs, hand-tufted in Egypt, along with inviting mohair lounge chairs and fringed pillows, display a vintage/1970s color palette. 2 Rustic Flooring “We retained the original polished concrete floors to maintain the hotel’s feel of authenticity and natural grounding,” says Simeone. “The open concrete floor was an important design element. We went through sound studies and tested different materials until we found the perfect match of concrete slabs that were soundproof so as not to disturb other guests.” 3 Eclectic Artwork The choice of artwork by Kalisher and DK Palecek “was inspired by our guest as a worldly wanderer—a curious mix of art styles that truly range the gamut, from comic book-inspired pieces, string art, graffiti, and macramé,” explains Simeone. “The pieces are installed in such a way as not to feel too precious or gallery-like in any way.” 4 Custom Sofa “One of the focal points of the suite is a custom sofa with an interchangeable French mattress,” says Simeone. “This piece was inspired by 1970s vintage bohemian aesthetic. The French tufted mattress daybed with wood frame and portal nook makes for the perfect boho vignette.”