SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico—La Concha Resort announced its official transition to the Autograph Collection, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands, marking a new chapter for the property as La Concha Resort, Puerto Rico, an Autograph Collection Hotel. This change coincides with the completion of an extensive property-wide renovation, highlighted by the debut of the reimagined Suite Tower, with 238 newly redesigned rooms and suites.

“This is a landmark moment for La Concha Resort and for Puerto Rico’s premium hospitality scene,” said Mike Rivera, general manager. “Our encompassing renovation and transition to Autograph Collection, allows us to elevate every aspect of our guests’ experience – from the thoughtfully redesigned suites to an immersive, elevated culinary scene, and personalized moments like our new cocktail program and wellness offerings.”

The newly renovated accommodations, designed by Celano Design, emphasize the hotel’s oceanfront location, with suites including separate lounge and bedroom areas, custom marble flooring within residential-style bathrooms, private balconies, and floor-to-ceiling windows offering ocean views. The redesigned living spaces include a color palette of whites, bone, gray, and teal, as well as a sculpture inspired by native plants from Puerto Rico and a wood console with carved panels. A polished stainless steel bar cart offers guests local rum, beverages, and snacks.

“Puerto Rico continues to captivate travelers with its rich culture, natural beauty, and vibrant energy,” said Brian King, president, Marriott International, Caribbean and Latin America. “La Concha Resort’s transformation and debut as the first Autograph Collection hotel on the island is a testament to the destination’s growing appeal. This iconic property embodies the spirit of individuality and local culture that defines the Autograph Collection. We are proud to welcome La Concha to our portfolio and look forward to offering guests an elevated, authentic experience in one of the region’s most vibrant destinations.”

A signature cocktail experience will launch in La Concha Resort’s newly renovated lobby bar. This daily program invites guests to personalize their cocktails by choosing from five infusions and selecting a creation based on their mood, resulting in an interactive and bespoke beverage journey with mocktail creations as well.

The wellness experience at La Concha has been updated with the opening of Elemara Spa & Salon late last year. The spa offers a range of treatments and personalized wellness rituals inspired by Earth’s natural elements.

Culinary offerings have also been refreshed as part of the larger renovation. Levant by chef Michael White, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, opened in March 2025 within the resort’s shell-shaped structure. Tekka Bar, a counter-side Handroll & Sake venue located in the hotel’s lobby, opened in late 2024. Additionally, a new three-meal restaurant, AQA Oceanfront, is slated to open this summer. Ballroom renovations are also expected to finish later this fall, completing the resort’s extensive refresh.

“We are proud to preserve La Concha’s historic legacy while introducing a fresh, modern vision that truly reflects the vibrant spirit and natural beauty of Puerto Rico. As the very first Autograph Collection property in Puerto Rico, this milestone reinforces our position as pioneers in redefining hospitality, while promoting sustainable economic growth for our beloved island. Joining the Autograph Collection enhances our ability to deliver authentic, memorable experiences to all guests visiting such an iconic property,” said Rolando Padua, president of Paulson Puerto Rico.

La Concha Resort is also home to popular entertainment venues, including Casino del Mar, Puerto Rico’s first BetMGM Sportsbook, and the Fifty Eight Nightclub.