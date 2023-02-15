IHG Hotels & Resorts debuted its newest brand in its Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio, the Vignette Collection, in the Americas with the opening of Yours Truly DC. Vignette Collection consists of hotels connected by a shared vision that travel can benefit local people and places. The property is located within Washington, D.C.’s Dupont Circle.

Claire Bennett, global chief customer officer for IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented, “We committed to bring Vignette Collection to the American market and this first opening in the nation’s capital sets the stage for growth of Vignette Collection across the Americas. The global success of the brand in just over a year since launch, with four hotels already welcoming guests in cities like Bangkok and Brisbane, speaks to our focus on delivering one-of-a-kind hotels and memorable experiences alongside a commitment to more responsible travel. Whether you travel for work or pleasure, Yours Truly DC welcomes guests not just with an invitation to stay and relax, but also to explore and discover Washington D.C. This is an exciting addition to the over 6,000 hotels available within the recently reimagined IHG One Rewards loyalty program, and we look forward to creating unique moments and unexpected connections at Yours Truly DC for our members and guests.”

The 355-room Yours Truly was designed by Simeone Deary Design Group and inspired by a “bohemian-meets-brutalist” style, embracing the building’s architecture and evoking a home-away-from-home.

An open-concept living room is punctuated by biophilic design, earth tones, and the occasional disco ball. Design-forward rooms and suites blend amenities and styling, while artwork by national and local artists adorns the walls.

At El Donut Shoppe, an outpost of the Orlando-based record store located off the hotel’s lobby, guests can curate the soundtrack to their stay. Yours Truly also hosts a rotating line-up of on-site programming, including pop-ups and house shows from local artists and DJs.

Set within the living room is Mercy Me, the hotel’s restaurant and bar. Visitors can indulge in South American staples alongside a cocktail menu. During the day, the hotel’s Call Your Mother offers breakfast and lunch classics, including towering bagel sandwiches and coffee from area roasters.

The Yours Truly Small Business Collective is a hotel initiative that supports neighboring small businesses. Comprised of partners, many of which are women-owned, businesses in the collective include a florist, holistic spa, map curator, and crystal retailer, among others.

Additional hotel amenities include an outpost of Groom Guy, a barber shop offering haircuts and personal care products; a gym, which shares workouts daily on its chalkboard walls; and 15,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces.

Yours Truly DC is Vignette Collection’s fourth hotel to open, joining Hotel X Brisbane Fortitude Valley in Australia, Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok in Thailand, and Casa da Companhia in Portugal. Future openings span from El Gran Encomendero in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and The Gwendolyn in Oregon’s wine country to Carlton Al Moaibed Hotel in Saudi Arabia, House of Chinhara in Zimbabwe, and RIHGA Royal Hotel Osaka in Japan.