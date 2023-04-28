HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance increased from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through April 22, 2023.

U.S. Hotel Performance April 16-22, 2023 Percentage change from comparable week in 2022):

Occupancy: 67.2 percent (up 2.3 percent)

ADR: $155.76 (up 4.2 percent)

RevPAR: $104.64 (up 6.6 percent)

Helped by group demand, which was the third highest of the pandemic era, the occupancy and RevPAR levels were the second highest of the year, behind the week ending March 18, 2023.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Chicago saw the highest year-over-year increases in each of the key performance metrics: occupancy (up 23.9 percent to 72.2 percent), ADR (up 29.6 percent to $174.71), and RevPAR (up 60.6 percent to $126.13).

Of note, New York City (82.1 percent) and Las Vegas (80.8 percent) were the only two markets to report occupancy above 80 percent.

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Miami (down 20.7 percent to $181.17) and Tampa (down 8.9 percent to $139.51).