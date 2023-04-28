MONKEY ISLAND, Oklahoma—Crescent Hotels & Resorts announced the addition of the Shangri-La Resort & Marina to its Latitudes: Lifestyles by Crescent collection.



Positioned on 1,300 miles of shoreline, the Shangri-La Resort & Marina is a full-service resort complex on northeastern Oklahoma’s Grand Lake O’ The Cherokees. The lakeside property has 119 guestrooms with amenities, some of which offer access to the resort’s 6,500-square-foot pool and children’s splash pad. The property also has poolside fire pits, full-service spa facilities, and a fitness center with an indoor pool. Additionally, the paved Monkey Island Trail, which connects with the hotel’s parking lot and extends five-and-a-half miles, can be explored by foot, golf cart, or power-assisted bicycle.



Shangri-La Resort & Marina is also home to 45 holes of golf, offering lessons from professional golfers. Resort guests can experience a yacht charter or go parasailing, in addition to having access to watercraft and boat rentals.



The Anchor and Racquet Club is the resort’s activity center offering outdoor and indoor tennis and pickleball courts, an arcade with traditional and virtual reality games, golf and shooting simulator bays, a fishing pond, outdoor sporting activities, and The Anchor Sports Bar.



The resort’s dining options include The Summit Restaurant, Buffalo Bar, Doc’s Bar and Grill, The Turnhouse at the Golf Clubhouse, Eddy’s Lakeside Bar, and The Monkey Grind.

