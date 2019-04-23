5 A Cabin-Style Retreat in Alaska

Tikchik Narrows Lodge in Bristol Bay, Alaska, offers a chance for employees to escape to Alaska’s backcountry at the end of a peninsula dividing two lakes. Guests arrive at this remote destination by privately-chartered floatplane and stay in luxury cabins. Corporate groups can rent out the entire lodge as well. Team building is built in to the day-to-day activities, like fly-out fishing excursions in pursuit of five species of salmon and seven species of freshwater fish; boat tours on the lake to Mirror Bay to see snowfields and green peaks; wildlife viewing at Brooks Falls where brown bears gather to fish; flight-seeing tours for expansive views of tundra and water; and kayak excursions spent on Lake Chiuminuk inside the 1.6 million-acre Wood-Tikchik State Park.

