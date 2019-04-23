Canopy by Hilton Announces Five New Signings

Hilton’s lifestyle brand, Canopy by Hilton, this week announced five new signings in Washington D.C. Embassy Row, Paris Trocadero, Bordeaux Chartrons, Portland (Maine) Waterfront, and Venice, Italy. The Venice and Paris openings will be the Italian and French debuts for the Canopy by Hilton brand and this will be the third Canopy to call the Washington D.C. area home.

With a pipeline of more than 30 hotels scheduled to open in the next five years, these new signings will join other Canopy by Hilton’s in Reykjavik, Iceland, Washington D.C.’s The Wharf and Bethesda North neighborhoods, Portland Pearl District, Dallas Uptown, Atlanta Midtown, and more.

Canopy by Hilton Washington D.C., Embassy Row

Slated to open in late 2019, Canopy by Hilton is adding a third Washington D.C. property—Canopy by Hilton Washington D.C., Embassy Row. Set 15 minutes from the White House, Embassy Row is in the heart of Scott Circle near the National Mall and D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood. Drawing on local elements, design inspiration was pulled from local monuments and architecture with a contemporary twist. All the art pieces are appointed, yet whimsical with exaggerated proportions and pops of color.

Canopy by Hilton Portland Waterfront

Slated to open in spring 2021, Canopy by Hilton Portland Waterfront will be located in the heart of Portland, Maine’s Old Port Neighborhood. The 135-room hotel will be home to an indoor/outdoor rooftop bar and restaurant overlooking Casco Bay, a first for the New England coastal city. In addition to the first-of-its-kind rooftop bar in the destination, the hotel will offer a street-level restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner.