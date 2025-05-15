This Week’s Comings & Goings

Lifespace Communities announced the return of Brian Robbins as chief operating officer. Robbins previously served as Lifespace’s COO from December 2022 to December 2024.

Otelier announced the appointment of Rupali Sawhney as its new chief customer officer.

Dreamscape Hospitality announced the appointment of Matt Greene as executive vice president to oversee the company’s new luxury and lifestyle division.

Full House Resorts, Inc. announced that it has named Joshua Le Duff as its senior vice president and chief marketing officer, subject to customary gaming approvals.

Visiting Media announced the appointment of Chad Kimner as senior vice president of growth and operations. In this newly created role, Kimner will oversee the product, marketing, and product studio teams while serving as a strategic partner to the CEO.

BH Properties announced the appointment of Janel Jensen as managing director, retail properties.

The Flamingo Resort and Spa and The Sandman Hotel in Santa Rosa announced the promotion of Chelsea Borba to complex director of sales, effective immediately.

Bob W announced the appointments of Badis Boudjakdji as real estate director for Iberia and Renato Sciannimanico as real estate director for Southern Europe.

Hilton announced the appointment of Marco Tabet as general manager of the Hotel del Coronado.

Dorchester Collection announced the appointment of Pascal Billard as general manager of Le Meurice in Paris, effective beginning August 1.

JW Marriott Chicago announced the appointment of Jim Redington as general manager.

The Lytle Park Hotel announced the appointment of Jeff Sweet as its new general manager and area managing director.

Vision Hospitality Group announced the addition of Humberto Fermo as the new general manager of the Moxy Boulder, which opened in 2024.

Kimpton Gray Hotel announced the appointment of Amy Leahy as director of sales and marketing.

Jumby Bay Island announced the appointment of Marinette Giaquinta as head of sales and marketing.

Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll announced the appointment of Edvena Perpetual D’Souza as its new director of sales and marketing.

StepStone Hospitality announced the appointment of Nija Lightfoot as executive chef at the Renaissance Des Moines Savery Hotel, where she will lead the hotel’s culinary program.

The Resorts Companies, Inc. announced the appointment of John Alvarez as general counsel. Alvarez will oversee all legal matters for The Resorts Companies and support ongoing strategic expansion initiatives at Massanutten Resort and Wilderness Presidential Resort.

Omni San Diego Hotel announced that Robert Marks has been elected second vice president of the Les Clefs d’Or Union Internationale des Concierges d’Hôtels Executive Committee.

Hilton Anatole announced that its executive chef, Arnaud Masset, has been named a maître cuisinier de France (master chef of France). Masset becomes the region’s first-ever maître cuisinier de France and one of only six in the state of Texas.