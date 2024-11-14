AUSTIN, Texas—Cendyn’s Sales Intelligence platform, previously known as Knowland, and Amadeus presented the metrics from the companies’ Hospitality Group and Business Performance Index. For the third quarter of 2024, the Index shows an overall health metric of 107.9 percent year-over-year (YOY), showing the highest overall index rating in four quarters.

Houston, Texas | 120.0 Percent New Orleans, Louisiana | 118.0 Percent Chicago, Illinois | 114.8 Percent New York City, New York | 112.1 Percent Washington, D.C. | 111.1 Percent Philadelphia, Pennsylvania | 110.7 Percent Boston, Massachusetts | 110.3 Percent Detroit, Michigan | 110.1 Percent Seattle, Washington | 109.7 Percent Denver, Colorado | 108.1 Percent

All of the top 25 markets except San Francisco achieved an Index score over 100 percent, with Houston and Philadelphia reaching the highest scores for GDS performance. The top group growth markets were New Orleans (152.6 percent), Chicago (123.6 percent), and Houston (115.3 percent).

The Index combines event data from Cendyn’s Sales Intelligence platform with hotel booking data from Amadeus’ Demand360 travel intelligence solution to provide aggregate views of the key drivers of hotel performance. The aggregated index reflects performance or “health” for all segments—group, corporate negotiated, global distribution system (GDS), and events.

Key insights from the Index are as follows:

Overall Health : Q3 saw the highest overall index rating in four quarters, at 107.9 percent, and the second consecutive quarter over 100 percent.

: Q3 saw the highest overall index rating in four quarters, at 107.9 percent, and the second consecutive quarter over 100 percent. Group Performance : Overall group performance was at 106.1 percent due to a one percent increase in room nights and a 5.0 percent increase in ADR with eight consecutive quarters of growth.

: Overall group performance was at 106.1 percent due to a one percent increase in room nights and a 5.0 percent increase in ADR with eight consecutive quarters of growth. Indirect Channels Lead Growth Again : Overall, GDS grew again this quarter with 113.5 percent, compared to 112 percent in Q2. This was due to an 11 percent increase in room nights and a 2.4 percent increase in ADR.

: Overall, GDS grew again this quarter with 113.5 percent, compared to 112 percent in Q2. This was due to an 11 percent increase in room nights and a 2.4 percent increase in ADR. Negotiated Performance : Negotiated performance showed steady growth against last year. Overall growth was at 101.6 percent due to a 2.2 percent decrease in room nights and 3.9 percent increase in ADR.

: Negotiated performance showed steady growth against last year. Overall growth was at 101.6 percent due to a 2.2 percent decrease in room nights and 3.9 percent increase in ADR. Events Come in Second to GDS : Events were the second highest segment next to GDS, with improvement over the last quarter. Volume was 110.2 percent of the same period last year.

: Events were the second highest segment next to GDS, with improvement over the last quarter. Volume was 110.2 percent of the same period last year. Meetings Continue to Provide Growth Opportunity: Hotels of all sizes in Q3 experienced growth due to the meetings and events industry.

The average attendee size held steady at 136 guests. The average space used was consistent with Q2 moving slightly from 4,025 to 3,766 square feet. Las Vegas meeting volume was at 124.1 percent, Detroit was 123.5 percent, and Atlanta 123 percent.