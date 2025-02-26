ATLANTA, Georgia—Crowne Plaza by IHG released its second whitepaper, Leading the Charge in Blended Travel. The report revealed a major shift in how people live and work since its 2022 report, particularly as companies embrace “returning to office” more broadly. Currently, 66 percent of U.S. and U.K. travelers actively combine business trips with personal leisure time, up from 53 percent in 2022. Among them, 56 percent say the ability to travel while working (i.e. blended travel) is a key benefit of remote work.

To gauge the global reach of this trend, Crowne Plaza commissioned a YouGov survey of over 12,000 people across the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and India. The findings revealed that 72 percent of respondents in other markets surveyed agree that blended travel is beneficial and offers greater flexibility, suggesting travelers everywhere are eager to make the most of their time away.

“Flexibility in where and when people work is now an expectation for today’s professionals,” said Ginger Taggart, vice president of brand management—global premium brands, IHG Hotels & Resorts. “Crowne Plaza has tracked the evolution of work-leisure integration for years. Blended travel has shifted from a trend to a permanent way of life—whether it’s extending a business trip, working remotely from a dream destination, or finding inspiration on the go. As this shift evolves and becomes more sophisticated, we’re not just responding to it—we’re actively shaping the future of it by reimagining Crowne Plaza hotel designs, creating curated social spaces, and rolling out purpose-driven experiences that support a more dynamic, fulfilling way of traveling.”

The Evolution of Blended Travel

The Leading the Charge in Blended Travel whitepaper showed four emerging trends driven by travelers seeking greater flexibility to achieve broader goals.

Improve and Grow: Blended travel is now key to personal and professional growth, with travelers linking their journeys to self-improvement, skill development, and creative exploration. Unlike traditional travel, which focuses on rest and recharging, today’s travelers see time away as an active pursuit that fuels creativity and enhances wellbeing. Blended travel offers a catalyst for creativity by exposing individuals to new environments that inspire fresh ideas. The YouGov survey findings further back this trend, revealing the top motivator for combining work and leisure travel is to explore destinations they otherwise would not have visited (40 percent). The desire to be stimulated by new surroundings has always been part of why people travel, and Crowne Plaza meets this need with a variety of meeting and events spaces, from Victorian ballrooms at Crowne Plaza Royal Victoria Sheffield in the United Kingdom to the 38-acre campus of Crowne Plaza Atlanta SW – Peachtree City in the United States with an outdoor amphitheater.

Mind-Body Equity: Wellness is now woven into every aspect of life, and travel is no exception. Thirty-five percent of YouGov survey respondents said blended travel helps them establish healthier routines and reduce stress. Crowne Plaza has developed a series of daily rituals designed to promote mental and physical health during guests' stay, such as smoothies at Crowne Plaza Helsinki – Hesperia during breakfast to Crowne Plaza Amsterdam – South hosting weekly guided runs.

The New Personal Travel Economy: New traveler demands are all about getting the most value from time and money. Every moment, dollar, and ounce of energy spent is expected to feel meaningful. According to the YouGov survey, the top benefit of this trend is the ability to extend trips at a lower personal cost—with 70 percent of respondents saying affordable deals or amenities that cater to both business and leisure would encourage them to pursue blended travel experiences. Through the IHG One Rewards program, members staying at a Crowne Plaza hotel can earn and redeem points for free nights, unlock access to experiences and events, and use Milestone Reward benefits such as bonus points and more.

Intentional Togetherness: With much of life lived online, travelers are placing greater value on in-person connection with colleagues, loved ones, and new acquaintances. Thirty-seven percent of respondents surveyed by YouGov cite being able to spend quality time with family and friends around their work as a reason to combine business and leisure travel. Crowne Plaza's Meetings & Events Concierge program caters to this, offering personalized itineraries.

Crowne Plaza Unveils Global Refresh to Meet Needs of Modern Travelers

Since launching the first business-class hotel in 1983, 70 percent of Crowne Plaza properties in the Americas are new to the system or have undergone a renovation, while more than 60 percent of properties across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa will have seen a renovation by the end of 2026. This global revitalization positions Crowne Plaza to accelerate IHG’s growth in the global blended travel market, which is projected to grow from $315 billion in 2022 to more than $731 billion by 2032.

With more than 400 properties across 67 countries, the brand’s growth plan includes the addition of 140 properties in the pipeline, expanding its current system size by more than 35 percent.