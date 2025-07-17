Finance & DevelopmentCoStar: U.S. Hotel Construction Fell for Sixth Consecutive Month
Finance & DevelopmentMarket Reports

CoStar: U.S. Hotel Construction Fell for Sixth Consecutive Month

By LODGING Staff

ARLINGTON, VirginiaThe volume of U.S. hotel rooms under construction decreased year over year for a sixth consecutive month, according to CoStar’s June 2025 data.

U.S. Hotel Pipeline
June 2025
Percentage change from June 2024

  • In construction: 138,922 rooms (down 11.9 percent)
  • Final Planning: 266,276 rooms (down 0.1 percent)
  • Planning: 349,802 rooms (up 4.8 percent) 

“With hotel demand trending downward, unrelenting economic uncertainty, and rising construction costs, it’s not surprising that the number of hotel rooms under construction is at a 20-quarter low,” said Isaac Collazo, STR’s senior director of analytics. “More than half of all rooms under development are in the Southern region and mostly outside of the Top 25 Markets. Like most of the pipeline, these rooms are mostly in the two planning phases, and many will likely not be built in the near future.”

Chain Scale Segments (Percentage of existing supply, in-construction room count)
June 2025 (percentage change from June 2024)

1.  Luxury (4.1 percent / 6,443 rooms)
2.  Upper Upscale (2.3 percent / 16,336 rooms)
3.  Upscale (3.7 percent / 34,047 rooms)
4.  Upper Midscale (3.1 percent / 36,718 rooms)
5.  Midscale (2.5 percent / 12,715 rooms)
6.  Economy (0.9 percent / 5,830 rooms)

“Most rooms under construction continue to be centered in the middle tier (Upscale and Upper Upscale),” said Collazo. “While we expect the number of these projects to decrease, they will remain the focus of new development for the foreseeable future.”

Previous article
Marcus & Millichap Closes Sale of Sleep Inn Sumter
Next article
Extended Stay America Select Suites Wildwood – The Villages Opens
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Granville Inn
Industry News

Charlestowne Hotels Adds Two Hotels to Managed Portfolio

LODGING Staff -
CHARLESTON, South Carolina—Charlestowne Hotels announces the addition of two university-affiliated properties to its portfolio: Granville Inn in Granville, Ohio, and The Inn at Patrick...
Extended Stay America Select Suites Wildwood – The Villages
Finance & Development

Extended Stay America Select Suites Wildwood – The Villages Opens

LODGING Staff -
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the opening of the Extended Stay America Select Suites Wildwood – The Villages. Located in Wildwood, Florida, the...
Sleep Inn Sumter
Finance & Development

Marcus & Millichap Closes Sale of Sleep Inn Sumter

LODGING Staff -
SUMTER, South Carolina—Marcus & Millichap announced the $3.5 million sale of Sleep Inn Sumter, a 63-room hotel located in Sumter, South Carolina. "We were able...
Studio 6 Katy, TX
Technology

G6 Hospitality Launches 24/7 Customer Support Service

LODGING Staff -
DALLAS, Texas—G6 Hospitality, the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6, announced the launch of its new 24/7 customer support service exclusively for...
Man using phone by restaurant stock
Brands

Wyndham Announces Partnership With Grubhub 

LODGING Staff -
PARSIPPANY, New Jersey, and CHICAGO, Illinois—Wyndham announced a new partnership between Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and online and mobile food-ordering and delivery platform, Grubhub. Available now...
hotel front desk with service bell stock
Finance & Development

Cobblestone Hotels Announces Signing of Property in Montevallo, Alabama

LODGING Staff -
NEENAH, Wisconsin—Cobblestone Hotels announces its continued growth in the state of Alabama with the signing of the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites Main Street in...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Granville Inn
Industry News

Charlestowne Hotels Adds Two Hotels to Managed Portfolio

LODGING Staff -
Extended Stay America Select Suites Wildwood – The Villages
Finance & Development

Extended Stay America Select Suites Wildwood – The Villages Opens

LODGING Staff -