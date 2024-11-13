Arlo Hotels Appoints Jimmy Suh as President

NEW YORK, New York—Arlo Hotels announced the appointment of Jimmy Suh as the company president, effective immediately. Suh steps into this position with over 20 years of leadership experience in the hospitality industry. His career has been marked by executive roles at lifestyle hotel brands, including Kimpton, Loews, and The Standard hotels, where he formed brand marketing, revenue, and guest experience strategies. In July 2021, Suh joined Arlo Hotels as its chief commercial officer, responsible for revenue maximization, profitability, marketing, brand value, public relations, and stakeholders’ returns.

As Arlo Hotel’s chief commercial officer, Suh has helped establish recognition in the lifestyle hotel space. His work has led to some of the company’s programs, which include the If You Arlo program, which turns social influencers into the next generation travel agent, and Arlo Means Business, an online marketplace for small to medium-sized enterprises.

In the past three years, Suh has assisted in launching three new Arlo hotels in Miami, Chicago, and Williamsburg. As president, Suh will lead the next stage of the company’s growth, overseeing the hotel’s operations, marketing, and guest experience, and maximizing the brand value.

“We are thrilled to see Jimmy Suh take on the role of president at Arlo Hotels,” said Oleg Pavlov, founder of Arlo Hotels. “His exceptional work ethic, thoughtful and entrepreneurial approach to innovation, unwavering commitment to guest service excellence, while fostering a diverse and motivated workplace culture make him the ideal candidate to represent the brand and the company.”

Arlo Hotels currently operates six properties: four in New York City (Williamsburg, Midtown, NoMad, and SoHo), one in Miami (Wynwood), and one in Chicago. Its seventh hotel, Arlo Washington D.C., is slated to open on November 18, 2024.