Viceroy Shares First Phase of Global Brand Relaunch

NEW YORK—Viceroy announced the first phase of a transformative global brand relaunch, which aims to position the company as an authority in travel committed to delivering guest experiences. In the coming months, Viceroy will have innovations across food, beverage, and wellness offerings.

The core of Viceroy’s brand evolution is a focus on storytelling. Every stay will have experiences and multi-sensory moments that immerse guests in the culture of each destination. This approach offers guests the opportunity to connect with their surroundings, create memories, and leave with stories.

“Today’s luxury travelers seek more than just opulent accommodations; they seek authenticity and cultural immersion, with every journey forming an integral part of their identity. For our guests, travel is not just a getaway; it’s an opportunity to engage with the world in a more meaningful way, creating memories that resonate long after their trip ends,” says Jessica Luzzi, senior vice president of brand marketing, Viceroy.

The new Viceroy brand includes refreshed visual branding across all destinations and revamped digital platforms. The brand also introduced experiences tailored to each property. With storytelling at its core, Viceroy unveiled a collection of new logos and custom ‘O’ emblems, each serving as a visual representation of the property’s culture, elements, and expression—ranging from the mythological Mayan Tree of Life and Washington D.C.’s obelisk to the landscapes of Saint Lucia.

The relaunch will also introduce new hotels and residences worldwide, with the journey beginning at Viceroy at Ombria Algarve, which opened on October 1, 2024. Situated in the foothills of the Eastern Algarve, the Viceroy at Ombria Algarve offers 360-degree views of the surrounding countryside. This new property has 141 guestrooms, suites, and residences, six restaurants, a spa, and a golf course designed by WATG, Promontorio, and Wimberly Interiors.

Newly curated experiences will be a focal point for properties across the portfolio. Experiences will range from glass blowing and surfing to music production, wine blending, and regional cooking. Wellness programs will offer treatments designed to connect to the local culture and surroundings. The new program will also have “local legends” tours, curated by area figures.

“Viceroy’s relaunch isn’t just about redefining our brand; it’s about transforming the travel experience itself to focus on what truly matters to our guests. By embracing innovative design and sustainable practices, we aim to create spaces that allow guests to genuinely immerse themselves in the local culture. This approach will establish Viceroy as a leader in luxury hospitality for years to come,” said Tony Machado, senior vice president and head of design, Viceroy.