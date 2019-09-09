Arlo Hotels Launches Platform To Inspire Sustainable Changes

NEW YORK — Arlo Hotels, an independent hotel brand, has launched Arlo Cares, a sustainability program designed to spark eco-conscious changes in travel and serve as a home base for green-minded travelers. Arlo Cares encourages guests, locals and partners to embrace a more earth-ethical way of living, and is launching with an educational speaker series, community outreach opportunities, documentary screenings, charitable celebrations and more.

Arlo is committed to phasing out single-use plastics throughout all hotel activity. Arlo NoMad and Arlo SoHo have proudly eliminated more than 1.1 million pieces of plastic waste to date, and a real-time counter at arlohotels.com displays this climbing number, which is currently growing at a pace of 158 items of plastic saved per hour. This ticker serves as a constant reminder of how careful choices about plastic consumption can impact the local and global community.

“We have always been committed to sustainability, looking to not only preserve the living environments surrounding our projects, but to actually enhance the ecospheres in which we’re working,” said Oleg Pavlov, CEO of Quadrum Global and founder of Arlo Hotels. “Hotels are a gathering place for so many people in various walks of life, and we hope that as conscious travelers walk through Arlo’s doors, they will be inspired to become friendly ambassadors for this great cause.”

Arlo is not only committed to a sustainable vision of hospitality through operational adjustments and eco-friendly building functionalities, but is turning a new leaf for the industry by cultivating a community dedicated to inspiring change and reducing their collective carbon footprint. Arlo Cares programming includes:

Arlo Cares Ocean Cleanup: Kicking off Arlo Cares with a splash, Arlo is hosting an Ocean Cleanup at Rockaway Beach in celebration of International Coastal Cleanup Day.

Arlo Cares Rock-a-Fest: To further foster excitement for the sustainable community, Arlo Cares is hosting its inaugural Rock-a-Fest, a weekend of live music performances, wellness services, eco-friendly pop-up shopping and more.

Arlo Cares PARLOur Talks: Taking place on a monthly basis, Arlo Cares will bring together thought leaders in the eco-friendly space to discuss the benefits of a green lifestyle. The inaugural PARLOur Talk, “WAYE Talks: The Future of Fashion & Sustainability,” will spotlight the shift toward sustainability in the fashion industry.

Arlo Cares Movie Night: Arlo’s popular movie nights will transform once a month into a screening session showing captivating films and documentaries highlighting environmental issues.

Arlo is excited to forge a new platform for those interested in learning more about sustainable living:

“Community is at the core of our brand; we’re always trying to create an organic, social environment that encourages creative connections and friendly interactions between guests, staff and the local community,” said Javier Egipciaco, managing director of Arlo Hotels. “As a native New Yorker, I know what this city can accomplish when it’s inspired to overcome a challenge. We’re excited to serve as a home base for the eco-conscious community, and do our part to leave the world a more beautiful place.”