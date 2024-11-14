This Week’s Comings & Goings

Arlo Hotels announced the appointment of Jimmy Suh as the company president, effective immediately. Read more.

Rentyl Resorts named Michael Trampas executive vice president of business development and marketing. Trampas was previously executive vice president of Sobel Westex and has also worked for JC Penny and VCNY Home, among other companies.

Rosewood Washington, D.C. announced the appointment of Tony Mosca as managing director. With over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Mosca will oversee operations for the property.

Ganesvoort Meatpacking announced the appointment of Sherrin Thomas as general manager, and she will lead integral business strategies and oversee the hotel’s operations. Thomas has over 20 years of hospitality experience.

KSL Resorts announced the appointment of Luis Mendoza as general manager of Avila Lighthouse Suites, part of the group’s Capital Coast Collection of hotels Mendoza was most recently assistant resort general manager at Vespera Resort, Autograph Collection.

The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay announced the appointment of Sandeep Kumar as hotel manager. With a career spanning over two decades, Kumar previously held leadership positions at hotels including JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London.

Embassy Suites by Hilton St. Augustine Beach Oceanfront Resort appointed Gilberto Contreras as executive chef to oversee the culinary experience at the resort’s Harvest & Reel restaurant and poolside Castaway Cabana.

Waldorf Astoria Chicago welcomed Eric Damidot as executive chef to lead the culinary team at the Gold Coast hotel. In his new role, he will oversee all culinary operations and in-room dining for the property.

The Peninsula Beverly Hills announced the appointment of Luis Cuadra as executive chef. Cuadra will oversee all culinary aspects of the hotel and was previously leading the restaurant at The West Hollywood EDITION.

Radisson Salt Lake City Downtown announced the promotion of Josh Lokken as executive chef, where he will oversee all aspects of the hotel’s food and beverage program. He will also introduce seasonal menus.

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa announced Jonah Friedmann as executive chef, overseeing the resort’s culinary operations and dining concepts. Friedmann has over ten years of culinary experience.

The Restaurant & Bar at The Gilded Iguana Surf Hotel has named José González executive chef. González reimagined The Gilded Iguana’s menu and brings a diverse culinary background to the position.

The Four Seasons Hotel New York, set to reopen in Fall 2024, announced a new executive team, naming Michael Dedera as general manager, Christopher Shiel as director of marketing, Maria Tampakis as executive chef, and Iwona Luksza as director of food and beverage.

The Quail in Carmel Valley, California, announced the appointment of James Overbaugh as managing director. Overbaugh succeeds Kai Lermen, who has been promoted to senior vice president of The Peninsula Signature Events with The Peninsula Hotels brand.