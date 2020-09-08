Wyndham Rewards Partners With Home Chef Meal Kit Delivery

PARSIPPANY, N.J.—Wyndham Rewards recently announced it has teamed up with meal kit delivery company Home Chef, allowing members to earn points when they order meals.

The collaboration is the latest in a series of new opportunities for members to earn and redeem Wyndham Rewards points and part of the company’s efforts to find ways for everyday travelers to engage with the program even when they’re not traveling. Through the partnership, Wyndham’s U.S. loyalty members will be able to earn 2,500 Wyndham Rewards points when they order their first box of Home Chef meals, plus 500 Wyndham Rewards points on every box thereafter.

“Every day, millions of Americans rely on services like Home Chef to simplify their lives while providing fresh, delicious, home-cooked meals that their entire family can enjoy,” said Eliot Hamlisch, executive vice president, loyalty and revenue optimization, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Now, with the help of Home Chef, Wyndham Rewards members can easily earn points toward their next vacation or getaway when they cook at home.”

Hamlisch added that members who order meals once a week over the course of a year will be able to accrue enough points to earn up to three free nights at Wyndham hotels worldwide.

In addition to meal kit delivery with Home Chef, Wyndham Rewards has partnerships for members to earn points on purchases like gas, shopping, tours, activities, and more.