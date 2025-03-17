Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Branded Debit Card

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Travelers can earn Wyndham Rewards points on their everyday spending with the launch of the Wyndham Rewards Debit Card, the first offering from a major U.S. hospitality brand. Designed for younger travelers as well as those who prefer a debt-free lifestyle, the Wyndham Rewards Debit Card from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts gives points on day-to-day transactions, from gas and groceries to dining, retail, and more. Points can be redeemed for a range of rewards—including free nights at more than 60,000 hotels, vacation club resorts, and vacation rentals globally—while other cardholder perks include Wyndham Rewards Gold level membership, hotel booking discounts, an annual point bonus, and more.

“Research continues to show a large number of travelers, particularly younger consumers such as Gen Z, prefer debit cards as their primary method of payment. Unfortunately, that means many have been left on the sidelines when it comes to earning free hotel nights and other travel rewards. With the Wyndham Rewards Debit Card, that’s no longer the case. Now anyone and everyone can earn points on their day-to-day purchases and in turn, enjoy meaningful rewards,” said Charmaine Taylor, SVP, strategic and financial partnership, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

A recent EY study from last year found that nearly 70 percent of Gen Z consumers use their debit cards once or more per week. At the same time, research last summer from PMG shows travel as an area of spend for Gen Z, 65 percent of whom intend to spend more on travel in 2025 and nearly 60 percent of whom consider loyalty programs essential when booking their travel.

Benefits of the Wyndham Rewards Debit Card include:

Advertisement

Point Earning: Earn one Wyndham Rewards point per dollar spent on eligible Hotels by Wyndham, gas, and grocery purchases; and one Wyndham Rewards point per two dollars spent on all other qualifying purchases.

Earn one Wyndham Rewards point per dollar spent on eligible Hotels by Wyndham, gas, and grocery purchases; and one Wyndham Rewards point per two dollars spent on all other qualifying purchases. Upgraded Status: Have Wyndham Rewards GOLD level membership and unlock perks like accelerated points earning, preferred rooms, late checkout, and more.

Have Wyndham Rewards GOLD level membership and unlock perks like accelerated points earning, preferred rooms, late checkout, and more. Welcome Bonus: Availability of 2,500 Wyndham Rewards bonus points after opening an account, making at least two direct deposits, and spending $100 in the first 90 days.

Availability of 2,500 Wyndham Rewards bonus points after opening an account, making at least two direct deposits, and spending $100 in the first 90 days. Annual Bonus: Receive up to 7,500 bonus points each year on the card anniversary— enough for a free night at Hotels by Wyndham worldwide.

Receive up to 7,500 bonus points each year on the card anniversary— enough for a free night at Hotels by Wyndham worldwide. Card Member Booking Discount: Save for stays at participating Hotels by Wyndham.

Save for stays at participating Hotels by Wyndham. Waived Monthly Fee: Pay a $6 monthly fee, which is waived with a minimum average monthly account balance of $2,500.

Pay a $6 monthly fee, which is waived with a minimum average monthly account balance of $2,500. Waived ATM Fees: Pay no surcharges when using an ATM in the Cirrus network.

The Wyndham Rewards Debit Card is powered by Galileo Financial Technologies, SoFi’s Technology Platform, and is issued by Sunrise Banks N.A. and backed by Mastercard as the payments network.

“People who use debit are often overlooked by traditional rewards programs, which is what makes this card—a first of its kind in the hospitality space—so special. What’s more, with the help of Galileo, Wyndham was able to stand its offering up in just a few months. That’s the power of our platform. By bringing together card issuing, processing, Cyberbank Digital, and program management, brands can launch quickly and efficiently, delivering innovative financial products that strengthen customer relationships and drive revenue,” said Derek White, CEO, Galileo Financial Technologies.

“Brands are looking for payment products that enhance loyalty and deepen the relationship they have with consumers. The new Wyndham Rewards Debit Card unlocks access to rewards and benefits curated to enhance consumer value while enjoying their passion for travel,” said Chiro Aikat, co-president of the United States, Mastercard.