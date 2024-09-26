PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham Rewards added the title Proud Hotel Rewards Partner of Penn State Athletics through a multi-year sponsorship with Penn State Sports Enterprises, an entity of Playfly Sports.

Penn State has 31 athletics programs and an alumni association of 775,000—one of the largest in the United States. Through the partnership, Wyndham Rewards members get access to ticket packages for football and men’s basketball, redeemable with Wyndham Rewards points starting at 35,000 points. There will be additional opportunities to redeem points for VIP experiences.

“Penn State’s school spirit matches the enthusiasm and loyalty of our 110 million enrolled Wyndham Rewards members. By joining forces, we’re tapping into one of the most engaged fanbases in sports and adding more enriching experiences for our beloved guests,” said Michael Shiwdin, GVP, guest engagement, loyalty and strategic partnerships, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

“Blazing stadium lights and roaring fan cheers—there’s something truly special about the Nittany Lions Athletics family. By welcoming Wyndham into our iconic arenas and stadiums, we’re delivering incredible memories for fans and members alike, on and off the field,” said Daniel Solomon, VP, corporate partnerships, Penn State Athletics.

The new partnership has access to tickets for football and men’s basketball, available for Wyndham Rewards members to redeem using points throughout the year. The partnership also includes Wyndham signage through in-venue digital advertising throughout Penn State facilities such as Beaver Stadium, Bryce Jordan Center, and Rec Hall.

The partnership includes game-day packages, including suite-level tickets for members and pre-game experiences with food and drinks. Ticket packages start at 35,000 points and limited quantities are available. Members can also redeem points to add on various VIP experiences throughout the football season at select games. Experiences include sideline passes for pre-game photo ops for fans on the field and tunnel access alongside the team. Additional experiences will be made available in the coming months.