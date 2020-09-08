Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Reveals Restaurant Partners

LAS VEGAS – Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, recently announced its roster of restaurant partners. The property, which is owned by JC Hospitality, LLC, plans to announce an opening date this month.

“We are looking forward to welcoming an elite group of restaurant partners to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas,” said Richard “Boz” Bosworth, president and CEO of JC Hospitality, LLC. “Our partners will provide our guests with top-tier service and hospitality that we cannot wait to debut.”

Restaurant partners include:

Advertisement

James Beard Award-winning Chef Todd English welcomes back Olives to Las Vegas. The space formally occupied by 35 Steaks + Martinis will be home to the new iteration of the classic. The restaurant will be a hat tip to the original location in Boston, offering a Mediterranean menu.

Night + Market, a Los Angeles eatery from Chef Kris Yenbamroong, will bring to Las Vegas its signature Thai drinking food. Night + Market was recently a James Beard nominee for “Best Wine Program.”

The original Nobu location in Las Vegas will receive an update, with fresh décor and an expanded bar area. Guests from all over the world flock to Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s namesake restaurant for traditional Japanese cooking.

Kassi Beach Club, from restauranteur Nick Mathers, creator of Élephante in Santa Monica and LA’s Kassi Club, will open a Las Vegas location poolside at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The European-style restaurant and lounge will combine coastal Italian flavors with the spirit of the Mediterranean.

Global hospitality company, Hakkasan Group, recognized for its restaurant, daylife, and nightlife brands spanning four continents, is bringing Casa Calavera, a new culinary and cantina concept, to Virgin Hotel Las Vegas. The new venue will combine traditional Mexican cuisine with social ambiance in a relaxed open-air, feet-in-the-sand experience.

Built by the first family of steakhouses, David Morton and Michael Morton will reveal a new look for MB Steak, complete with an expansion that captures the spirit of the Virgin brand when it opens this fall. MB Steak pairs the old-school steakhouse standard with a comfortable vibe.

From Clive Collective comes Money, Baby! Industry veteran/co-founder Justin Massei and company have joined forces to create Vegas’s newest adult playground. Money, Baby! combines a sports viewing experience with sports betting, interactive games, food and cocktails, and a high-energy atmosphere that will carry from day into night, seven days a week. Its indoor and outdoor patios merge with the pools at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Afters Ice Cream, a Southern California-based hot spot, will open its first location outside of California at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Afters offers handcrafted creations, including its signature Milky Bun donut ice cream sandwich.

Pizza Forte, created by the Ferraro Family, known for one of Las Vegas’ longest-running family-owned and operated Italian restaurants, returns with fan-favorite Roman-style pizza by the slice, whole pizzas, house-made meatballs, and a variety of Italian street food.

In addition, Virgin Hotels will bring its signature concept, Commons Club, to Las Vegas, including:

The Kitchen at Commons Club , a contemporary American eatery with British Brasserie sensibility, will be a 24/7 gathering space serving breakfast through late night and a beverage program including carafe cocktails, beer flights, wines by the glass, and more.

, a contemporary American eatery with British Brasserie sensibility, will be a 24/7 gathering space serving breakfast through late night and a beverage program including carafe cocktails, beer flights, wines by the glass, and more. The Bar at Commons Club will have multiple gathering spaces and live entertainment on select nights for maximum social connectivity. Service will be a well-choreographed performance with a noticeable level of showmanship and sophistication. The venue will serve locally sourced wines, beers, and craft brews in addition to an accessible cocktail menu.

will have multiple gathering spaces and live entertainment on select nights for maximum social connectivity. Service will be a well-choreographed performance with a noticeable level of showmanship and sophistication. The venue will serve locally sourced wines, beers, and craft brews in addition to an accessible cocktail menu. The Shag Room will be an intimate and alluring space designed to host a variety of social events and can also be reserved for private affairs. The Shag Room will offer live entertainment on select nights.

will be an intimate and alluring space designed to host a variety of social events and can also be reserved for private affairs. The Shag Room will offer live entertainment on select nights. The Funny Library Coffee Shop will be a communal workspace serving coffee by Laughing Man, the brand co-founded by actor Hugh Jackman, as well as pastries and fresh light bites.

JC Hospitality, LLC announced in August that the ownership group would have a property opening date identified by mid-September at which time additional details will be provided.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE